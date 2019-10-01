Hamilton 'working hard to make sure' he drives 2021 car

Lewis Hamilton states he is working hard to ensure that he is around in 2021 to drive the new generation of cars that will be used that year.

The regulations for the 2021 season will be heavily revamped in order to see closer racing on the track and a more even field, to provide more teams with opportunities to succeed.

Drivers have been involved in the talks regarding the new regulations, which Hamilton has highlighted as a "big step" for the drivers.

"I think it’s been a huge step for us to be involved, it’s a big step for all the drivers to be united and I think we’re building a new and better relationship with the FIA, the GPDA and the FIA communicating and I think they’ve been quite open," he said.

"I think there are things that we ask about and they are like ‘we can’t change it now’ but there’s no such thing as can’t for an engineer.

"There’s lots of things that can be improved but the thing they did show us the other day is that the amount that you lose behind a car today, what their simulations say that we will lose in terms of downforce behind the new car."

New regulations 'look great' for F1

The regulations for 2021 will be signed off at the end of October, with Hamilton adding that they "look great", as he aims to stick around to drive the new machines.

"I think it looks great, so I’m working as hard as I can to make sure I can stay around for then and get to drive those newer cars," Hamilton said." And naturally we don’t want the cars to be slower either.

"I think they said they’re two or three seconds off so hopefully we can push that forward but some things like weight, we don’t want the car to get heavier but it is going in that direction. But I know they’re working really hard at it."