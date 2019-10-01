user icon
icon

link-icon
Hamilton 'working hard to make sure' he drives 2021 car

Hamilton 'working hard to make sure' he drives 2021 car

  • Published on 01 Oct 2019 15:43
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton states he is working hard to ensure that he is around in 2021 to drive the new generation of cars that will be used that year.

The regulations for the 2021 season will be heavily revamped in order to see closer racing on the track and a more even field, to provide more teams with opportunities to succeed.

MOREHamilton not thinking about sixth title despite standings gap

Drivers have been involved in the talks regarding the new regulations, which Hamilton has highlighted as a "big step" for the drivers.  

"I think it’s been a huge step for us to be involved, it’s a big step for all the drivers to be united and I think we’re building a new and better relationship with the FIA, the GPDA and the FIA communicating and I think they’ve been quite open," he said.

"I think there are things that we ask about and they are like ‘we can’t change it now’ but there’s no such thing as can’t for an engineer.

"There’s lots of things that can be improved but the thing they did show us the other day is that the amount that you lose behind a car today, what their simulations say that we will lose in terms of downforce behind the new car."

New regulations 'look great' for F1

The regulations for 2021 will be signed off at the end of October, with Hamilton adding that they "look great", as he aims to stick around to drive the new machines. 

"I think it looks great, so I’m working as hard as I can to make sure I can stay around for then and get to drive those newer cars," Hamilton said." And naturally we don’t want the cars to be slower either.

"I think they said they’re two or three seconds off so hopefully we can push that forward but some things like weight, we don’t want the car to get heavier but it is going in that direction. But I know they’re working really hard at it."


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • f1ski

    Posts: 501

    We all expect him to be around but time always wins. Just a matter of when

    • + 0
    • Oct 1 2019 - 17:06

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,854
  • Podiums 77
  • Grand Prix 97
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar