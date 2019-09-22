user icon
icon

link-icon
Vettel reveals 'handwritten letters from fans' gave him renewed energy and belief

Vettel reveals 'handwritten letters from fans' gave him renewed energy and belief

  • Published on 22 Sep 2019 18:56
  • comments 3
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Rob Watts

Sebastian Vettel has paid tribute to the fans who sent handwritten letters of support to him during the past few weeks and says they gave him “a lot of energy” coming into this weekend.

After a difficult few weeks during which time he’s seen team-mate Charles Leclerc record back-to-back wins while he suffered the embarrassment of an unforced spin and a penalty that left him out of the points at Monza, Vettel bounced back to claim his fifth Singapore Grand Prix victory to end a 12-month winless streak stretching back to last season’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Speaking after the race, Vettel revealed how a number of notes and messages sent to him by fans lifted his spirits and gave him belief that his form would soon return.

“[I received] a lot of little notes and handwritten letters, and obviously [when] people make the effort to write something you find a bit of time in the evening to go through them, it’s really encouraging,” Vettel said.

“I got a lot of energy just from the messages I received from the racing world, from people I know from a long time ago, especially from fans. After Monza, and then coming here, people [shared with me] their own story of when things are up and when things go down.

“Obviously, for us, everything is centred around racing but it's not the most important thing. When you read some of these notes and see that people struggle in life, some were very intimate and private, it gets to you, and it gave me a lot of belief and confidence to keep trying.

“I knew we weren’t far away from a breakthrough moment [and although] Charles has been very strong and was right to win the last two races, I knew as well on our side that we just needed to keep doing our job and sooner or later things will fall in to place. Obviously, I’m happy that it was sooner rather than later.”

Following suggestions that Ferrari may decide to make Leclerc its number one driver following Vettel’s recent run of bad results, the four-time champion explained that silencing his doubters was “maybe less satisfying than you think” and dismissed the criticism he’s received lately as “just part of the game”.

“I’ve been around now for a long, long time. It’s how the tide turns sometimes,” Vettel said.

“I have the highest expectations of myself and I'm not happy when I'm not delivering what I know I can. Certainly, I’ve had moments this year when I was struggling to just get it out.

"I know I need to improve from there so I cannot be happy with that, but equally, I know it wasn’t as bad or as disastrous as maybe people put it together.

“I think if you’ve been around for such a long time and you’ve had so many good moments, then obviously you get hammered when there are bad moments, but I think that’s just part of the game.”

Vettel also denied suggestions that his Singapore victory was a more important one for him than for the team, and adding, “I think you are very misled if you think if you are ever bigger than this team. I don’t think any individual can be bigger than this team.”

He went onto explain, “Obviously this is a victory for the team because if you look at the hard facts, we came here after being completely destroyed in Hungary [a track similar in terms of car specification], we had a minute to the leaders.

"Coming here [to Singapore] to be in a position where we are able to fight for pole yesterday and take control of the race, that’s a team success, that’s what I honestly feel.

“I was very down after Monza for myself but up for the team. Obviously today I'm a bit more up for myself but still very up for the team because it was a very positive surprise with how we were able to be more competitive here.”


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 184

    Good on you, man!

    • + 0
    • Sep 22 2019 - 19:27
  • dr002

    Posts: 137

    All I can say is god damn Booooooo! Ferrari is pathetic, what an ABSOLUTE JOKE!

    Makes a mockery of F1.

    I simply can not fathom Vettlel's sense of entitlement, it is obscene! Vettel is an absolute joke, why would Ferrari even consider 'gifting' the race to this self righteous jerk, OMG.

    • + 1
    • Sep 22 2019 - 21:01
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,926

    He can thank Ferrari for handing him this one. Honestly after the last few races, I expected that the #1 treatment Seb gets would be over. Clearly it isn't. That's fine though. Maybe we'll actually get an intra-Ferrari battle for the first time in history, in spite of the teams efforts to prevent it.

    • + 0
    • Sep 22 2019 - 21:37

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

DE Sebastian Vettel 5
Sebastian Vettel
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 1,321
  • Podiums 52
  • Grand Prix 96
  • Country Germany
  • Date of b. Jul 3 1987 (32)
  • Place of b. Heppenheim, Germany
  • Weight 62 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Ferrari
Ferrari
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar