Todt assures no repeat of Monza qualifying farce

  • Published on 18 Sep 2019 09:17
  • By: Richard Fletcher

The FIA president Jean Todt says that Formula 1 will ensure that there isn't a repeat of the qualifying farce from Monza. 

Q3 at the Italian Grand Prix was overshadowed by the situation. None of the drivers wanted to be the first on track as they would give their rivals an advantage with a tow along the main straight.

Todt was unimpressed by the situation where none of the front runners completed more than an out lap in the final stages of Q3: "I can only tell you that it will never happen again.

"We're going to change the rules. We can't stop the drivers from leaving the box when they want, but we're going to impose a maximum time per lap".

Todt added that the fans come to the circuit to see a show but the driver's actions during Q3 were dangerous; "We'll change the rule as soon as we can". 

The F1 race director Michael Masi says that there will be a meeting between the teams and the FIA in Singapore this weekend to see if they can come up with a solution. 

"We will have an in-depth discussion in Singapore, some of the teams have already come up with simulations and ideas about how this can be fixed. It's in everyone's best interest that we do."


SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:30 - 12:00

    Free practice 3

    12:00 - 13:00

    Race

    14:10 - 16:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:30 - 16:00

    Qualifying

    15:00 - 16:00

    Fastest lap

     

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

