Todt: Coronavirus could see F1 lose teams

FIA president Jean Todt believes Formula 1 could see some of its teams drop off the grid due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 season has been put on hold, as the opening nine races of the championship have been called off. With normal, everyday life restricted, teams opted to postpone the 2021 regulations until 2022.

The budget cap for 2021 is set to remain, however it is expected to be at a lower figure compared to the originally agreed $175 million sum.

Despite the ongoing cost-saving measures being introduced by F1, Todt replied when asked by Autosport if he is confident all current teams will be on the grid in 2021: “No. Next year I am hoping that everyone will stay.

"That's why we must listen to everybody. Even the big ones, you must never take anything for granted. So we must consider everything.

“Again we must be humble, we love it [motor racing] but it is not essential for society. So we must make sure that we make proper choices, proper decisions."

Todt added that teams must be assured that the future of F1 is looking bright in order to guarantee that they remain on the grid.

"I hope a few team owners or team sponsors will keep the motivation," he said. "That's why we must make sure we don't discourage them, because they may say 'OK, after all of that, what is the purpose? Do I still like it? Do I still need it?'

"So we must encourage them to make sure they still like it and they still need it. On that, we have a responsibility.

"But honestly, I cannot speak on their behalf. I don't know into detail their business and the way they are. That has been in Formula 1 since the existence of Formula 1, people coming and leaving. I hope at this present time they will stay."