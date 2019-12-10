user icon
Todt: Hybrid engines gives F1 a 'leadership role' in environment sustainability

  • Published on 10 Dec 2019 17:35
  • comments 7
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Coilin Higgins

FIA president Jean Todt spoke of his belief that the current 'turbo hybrid' engines in Formula 1 can give the sport a beneficial role in environmental sustainability in the future.

The power units were first introduced into the sport in 2014 and brought controversy to the sport due to the lack of noise and how complicated the new power units were compared to the V8 engines it replaced, and despite the new regulation changes coming in 2021, the formula was kept for 2021 and beyond.

Todt, speaking with Formula 1 chairman Chase Carey at a press conference during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, told of how F1 needs to be proud of being the first sport to adopt the hybrid technology, and the environmental progress it brings.

"I think we can be proud on having the vision on the hybrid engine," Todt explained. "If you remember four or five years ago there was a lot of controversy about that.

"I think if it was not done right, a lot of people would say that the commercial body and the teams had the right to learn on the emphasis that is put on the environment and rightly so.

"Clearly it opened a new topic for the future and I think there's amazing potential to demonstrate how motor racing and how Formula 1 can have a leadership role on that."

More to be refined in 2021 regulations - Carey

Chase Carey also spoke briefly on how positive he is with moving forward with the new regulations but admitted that there is still more work to be ready for the changes.

Formula 1 announced before November's Brazilian Grand Prix its intentions to have a net-zero carbon footprint by 2030, with the aim of making all events and race weekends sustainable by 2025.

"There's more to be refined," Carey added. "It's a step. it's actually an important step but just another step. There's more to come.

"We are certainly not through on further issues and there will still be some things to tackle with the refinements we will make.

"We are interested in what's right for the sport. We will try to make the right judgements given the feedback and expertise brought towards us, so we are not deluding ourselves that we got it perfect."

Replies (7)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,677

    Yeah, provided they can translate it into road cars (the MGU-H doesn't seem to quite be ready for that yet), I still think ERS-hybrids are the better option compared to EVs as of present.

    • + 0
    • Dec 10 2019 - 20:01
  • edmond.horsten

    Posts: 11

    Tbh who gives a fuck.

    • + 1
    • Dec 11 2019 - 02:00
  • f1dave

    Posts: 712

    Except for the fact that the components keep failing resulting in penalties that make the drivers championship meaningless.

    • + 0
    • Dec 11 2019 - 15:00
  • f1ski

    Posts: 546

    I love F1 but that kind of statement where in excess of 500 million dollars is spent for one car to be less than half a second faster over a 2-3 mile circuit is just elitist dribble. F1 dissolving would have a larger impact on the environment than any technology it is developing now.

    • + 1
    • Dec 11 2019 - 19:05
    • xoya

      Posts: 505

      There isn't a truer statement anywhere on the internet.

      • + 0
      • Dec 11 2019 - 20:28
  • f1ski

    Posts: 546

    Net zero carbon footprint Ill say that it would be hard to just transport the drivers on a net zero footprint.

    • + 0
    • Dec 11 2019 - 19:08
  • RogerF1

    Posts: 420

    Politicians aren’t interested in hybrid as they think EV’s come with zero emissions and they will bankrupt European vehicle manufacturing and the jobs that go with it. Where do they think the electricity comes from? Just drive past a German brown coal open cast mining site, you could fit several go circuits into just one of them.

    • + 1
    • Dec 12 2019 - 01:02

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

