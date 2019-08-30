user icon
Hamilton plays down Mercedes engine upgrade

Hamilton plays down Mercedes engine upgrade

  Published on 30 Aug 2019 13:35
  • comments 4
  By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton has described the upgrades that Mercedes has brought to the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps as "the smallest of steps".

The Silver Arrows is looking to keep up its strong form throughout the second half of the season, having won ten of the opening 12 races of the year. 

On Thursday, Hamilton insisted that the next two races at Spa and Monza would be difficult for Mercedes, due to the advantage Ferrari holds on the straights.

The upgrades that have been brought to the Belgian Grand Prix by the German manufacturer are more focused on reliability rather than outright speed, according to Hamilton.

"It's pretty much the same as the second one, so not really any real improvements," Hamilton said. "I think it has been a really hard year, we've constantly been at the forefront of technology on the engine department side. 

"There have been years when we've been constantly ramping up, but when you're constantly the leaders, it's not easy to always just keep leading.

"Eventually you have rougher patches and I think it's been a bit of a harder year in terms of development.

"But we've still got great reliability, the last race I did on my first engine, the engine was fantastic throughout the race.

"This next one is the smallest of steps, like not even half a tenth probably. But I think it's more reliability, continuing to improve, efficiency, which is something that we're really focused on."

Mercedes holds a 150 point lead in the constructors' championship over Ferrari, while Hamilton has a 62 point lead in the drivers' standings ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Their package as a whole is already a beast. Even the smallest of upgrades makes little difference for them in that regard. But I kinda think it also is a bit or a moral no no with these kinda statements. As a driver, and as the lead driver, you are a figurehead of the team. Playing down the upgrade, small or not, belittles the hard work of the engineers. Of course it's pretties to downplay in my book, so... This comment kinda means nothing...

    Aug 30 2019 - 16:29
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 116

      The development team in F1 2019 game would not be happy after that kind of statement in interview either

      Aug 30 2019 - 16:31
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      Oh they'd be fuming. Hammy would have to pay twice to upgrade his Merc' PU further.

      Aug 31 2019 - 13:03
  • xoya

    Posts: 418

    Well, what did he expect? A thousand HP more?
    Anyhow, he is just crying wolf as always. They probably did extract a thousand HP more, but he is just sandbagging and throwing dust into our eyes.

    Aug 30 2019 - 20:32

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar