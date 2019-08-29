user icon
Hamilton: Keeping Bottas a 'smart decision' from Mercedes

Hamilton: Keeping Bottas a 'smart decision' from Mercedes

  Published on 29 Aug 2019 19:43
  comments 9
  By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes retaining Valtteri Bottas for a fourth season was a "smart decision", according to five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Silver Arrows announced on Thursday that Bottas would stay for the 2020 season, while Esteban Ocon was confirmed at Renault.

Ocon was in the running for a Mercedes seat, however the Brackley-based squad opted to go for continuity - something which Hamilton states is a "great thing". 

"I think continuity is always a great thing," Hamilton said. "I think we have a great environment that we work in, that we've created over time. 

"I think this is going to be the fourth year, so we have a great working relationship, Valtteri and I, and it's constantly improving. It was a smart decision from the team.

"I really look forward to working with him, I really enjoy working with him in general.  We get on well both outside and on the track."

Hamilton expecting tough fight against Ferrari

This weekend F1 returns from the summer break, with the Belgian Grand Prix being hosted by the Circuit Spa-Francorchamps.

MOREMercedes worked on power unit throughout summer break

Hamilton lost out in the race after taking pole position, as he was overtaken by Sebastian Vettel on the opening lap of the race, who would eventually go on to claim the victory.

The Briton denies that he is out to seek revenge, and believes that both Ferrari and Red Bull will be strong this weekend. 

"I never see it as revenge, just always trying to better ourselves," Hamilton affirmed. "I think last year wasn't the best result, it wasn't terrible.

"We got the pole in the rain, but I don't think we were potentially quick enough in the dry. They were just quicker than us all weekend and did a better job.

"Coming back here, you see the power difference, I think it's going to be a difficult two races for us. Naturally we've got a good car, but you've seen throughout the year that the Ferrari's are quick on the straights.

"They're going to be a formidable force this weekend. I think their car will work well here. And even the Red Bull, is now insanely fast on the straights, mostly in qualifying, and the downforce package works well.

"I'm hopeful that we'll be in the race with them, so that's what we're working towards." 


Replies (9)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Bollocks, it ain't about smarts, it's about what makes you happy Hammy. A 2nd rate driver allows you to keep shining and boasting, and saves Toto seeing his team get split into two camps. But for Merc' to be truly dominant again, they'd need another Rosberg, something we desperately crave to get some excitement but will never have.

    • + 1
    • Aug 29 2019 - 21:14
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      I think Bottas has got it in him but he will have to make the same kind of sacrifices that Nico did. Basically do nothing but train and focus on racing. He probably won't get another chance at Mercedes unless he does well next year. I'm sure Toto is looking at it as, hey we've got both a driver's and constructors title in the bag for this year and next. It ain't broke, why fix it?

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 21:51
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,870

      I sure hope Bottas finds something. He is a solid #2. Perhaps the perfect #2 for Lewis. Almost never ahead, but always very close. However, he is a boring driver on track. I don't think he's good in traffic, and he certainly seems to fizzle a bit under pressure. All of that's ok when Mercedes has a dominant car, but that won't fly in a real battle.

      That being said, I am not convinced that in aggregate neither Ferrari nor Red Bull have a better pairing

      • + 1
      • Aug 30 2019 - 03:28
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Translation: "I think continuity is a good thing when I can continue to open up a can of whoopass on my teammate and win yet another title." Stick it to him Valtteri!

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 22:05
  • TheDentist

    Posts: 2

    With the number on 1-2 finishes they’ve had this season it was a very smart idea to keep Bottas..why step into the unknown with Ocon or a rookie like Russel?

    • + 1
    • Aug 29 2019 - 23:00
  • f1ski

    Posts: 459

    ocon liked to run into his teammate

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 03:03
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 116

    Lewis: "Oh they continue with Valteri, what a relief.... I would have worked harder with Ocon to calm down this fellow and show him where is his place".

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 09:36
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,153

    For me its simple; If Ocon was that much better than Bottas he would be in the Mercedes, he isn't and that is why Ocon isn't in the Mercedes.

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 13:11
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 173

      Agree - quite simple really. Good luck to Ocon though, he's got a factory seat. and things must be looking good for Renault given their investment into the sport.

      • + 0
      • Aug 30 2019 - 22:24

show sidebar