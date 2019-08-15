user icon
Raikkonen's son Robin gets first taste in a go-kart

  • Published on 15 Aug 2019 15:55
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Kimi Raikkonen's son Robin got his first taste in a go-kart as the Finn enjoys his summer break away from the Formula 1 action.

Raikkonen, who is currently competing in his 17th season in F1, uploaded pictures of his son to social media, with the young "ACEMAN" sitting behind the wheel of a go-kart.

The 2007 world champion previously stated that he wouldn't actively push racing on his children, but that he would give them an opportunity to explore it and discover for themselves.

"He enjoys cars, but more bikes right now," Raikkonen said in April. "But who knows, today they like one thing and tomorrow it is completely 180 degrees on something else.

"Probably in the summer we will take him in a go-kart for the first time and if he likes it, he can do it. But you never know with the kids. One day it is this and the next day it is that.

"I don't mind, if it only comes as a hobby then it is a great hobby for them, and it is probably easier for me."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I got it from my daddy💪🏼🏁 #ace

A post shared by Minttu Räikkönen (@mintturaikkonen) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ACEMAN BEGINS.

A post shared by Kimi Räikkönen (@kimimatiasraikkonen) on


  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 871

    Even with the helmet you can see the grin on the kids face.

    • + 0
    • Aug 15 2019 - 17:39


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

