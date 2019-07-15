user icon
Leclerc labels British GP as 'most fun race' of F1 career

Leclerc labels British GP as 'most fun race' of F1 career

  • Published on 15 Jul 2019 10:18
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Charles Leclerc says the British Grand Prix was the most fun he has had in a race since he joined Formula 1 last season.

The Monegasque driver was engaged in a battle with both Red Bulls on the way to a podium finish that looked unlikely after the safety car was deployed.

Leclerc pitted one lap later than his rivals and lost time, putting him to the back of the Mercedes/Ferrari/Red Bull train.

However, after passing Pierre Gasly in the second half of the race, Leclerc moved back up into third when contact was made between Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

"The timing of the safety car was bad for us," said Leclerc. "We stopped one lap later than the others so we lost quite a lot of positions. But in the end it's the best we could have done today.

"It seems that we're using the tyres a lot more than Red Bull and Mercedes. In qualifying, we are quite strong but in the race we struggled to fight with them.

"They managed to keep the tyres a lot longer so we need to work on that. But overall I'm very happy with the race, with the battles. Probably the most fun race I've had in my Formula 1 career."

Leclerc cites his best overtake

Leclerc pulled off some strong overtakes during the race, including a particularly impressive one around the outside of Gasly at Turn 3.

However, Leclerc says that one of his moves in his battle with Verstappen was the best from inside the car.

"I think the one on Max, just before Stowe he passed me around the inside and he defended but I went around the outside. It was the best from inside the car.

"I was definitely more aggressive and I know where I can go. I think the battle with Max was borderline so it was very fun to fight that way."

Trending news

Replies (1)

  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,496

    And it was really fun to watch too. All I can say is that whatever that was, and whatever Austria was, I want at least a third helping of it, please. And probably a fourth and a fifth.. And a tenth...

    • + 0
    • Jul 15 2019 - 18:46

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

