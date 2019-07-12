user icon
Surprising lack of grip behind pit lane spin - Grosjean

Surprising lack of grip behind pit lane spin - Grosjean

  • Published on 12 Jul 2019 19:54
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Romain Grosjean says a simple lack of grip when he switched off his pit limiter caused his spin in the pit lane during free practice one at Silverstone.

Not long after the first session commenced, Grosjean found himself facing the wrong way in the pits, as he spun on the exit which destroyed his front wing.

"I just had cold tyres, I switched off the pit limiter and was surprised by the lack of grip," he stated. "The car just went."

After getting back out onto the circuit, Grosjean had another spin at Turn 6, a corner that caught out many drivers during the two Friday sessions.

"I saw a Ferrari go wide at Turn 4, and Turn 6 was very dirty and a bit bumpy. New tarmac always brings a different kind of grip. It got better in the afternoon.

"It was my first lap, the grip was okay at Turns 3 and 4 and I was expecting the same, but it wasn't and I had a bit of a spin. We changed the differential also and it was much better."

Grosjean reverted to the Australia spec Haas car as the American team searches for an answer to its recent lack of pace.

Grosjean reverted to the Australia spec Haas car as the American team searches for an answer to its recent lack of pace.

The Frenchman confirmed that the feeling from the driver's cockpit was much better, but taking away the upgrades sacrificed a lot of speed. 

"But the feeling is much better than recently, which is great. I think the performance is not there, which we could expect," Grosjean said. "The wind is having a big effect on the old package but the feeling is good.

"So we need to analyse everything we can to see if we can transfer that feeling into the new package and into performance."

Replies (3)

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,749

    and a lack of talent

    • + 0
    • Jul 12 2019 - 21:32
  • f1ski

    Posts: 537

    Yes foot to the floor and turn off the limiter

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 01:06
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,482

    I don't doubt that the car really doesn't grip, both Haas' cars seem committed to performing F1 on Ice. I do however doubt that Grosjean has what it takes to compensate for that lack of grip.

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 10:30

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

