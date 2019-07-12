Surprising lack of grip behind pit lane spin - Grosjean

Romain Grosjean says a simple lack of grip when he switched off his pit limiter caused his spin in the pit lane during free practice one at Silverstone.

Not long after the first session commenced, Grosjean found himself facing the wrong way in the pits, as he spun on the exit which destroyed his front wing.

"I just had cold tyres, I switched off the pit limiter and was surprised by the lack of grip," he stated. "The car just went."

After getting back out onto the circuit, Grosjean had another spin at Turn 6, a corner that caught out many drivers during the two Friday sessions.

"I saw a Ferrari go wide at Turn 4, and Turn 6 was very dirty and a bit bumpy. New tarmac always brings a different kind of grip. It got better in the afternoon.

"It was my first lap, the grip was okay at Turns 3 and 4 and I was expecting the same, but it wasn't and I had a bit of a spin. We changed the differential also and it was much better."

Grosjean reverted to the Australia spec Haas car as the American team searches for an answer to its recent lack of pace.

The Frenchman confirmed that the feeling from the driver's cockpit was much better, but taking away the upgrades sacrificed a lot of speed.

"But the feeling is much better than recently, which is great. I think the performance is not there, which we could expect," Grosjean said. "The wind is having a big effect on the old package but the feeling is good.

"So we need to analyse everything we can to see if we can transfer that feeling into the new package and into performance."