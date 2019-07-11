user icon
Red Bull to run one-off James Bond livery at British Grand Prix

Red Bull to run one-off James Bond livery at British Grand Prix

  • Published on 11 Jul 2019 10:49
  • comments 5
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Red Bull will run a James Bond-branded livery this weekend at the British Grand Prix, in celebration of Formula 1's 1,007th race.

The energy drink squad is teaming up with Aston Martin and EON Productions for the weekend, with '007' branding being featured on the side of the car and on the rear wing.

Both Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly will run the one-off livery, as it arrives in Silverstone fresh from its first victory of the season last time out in Austria.

“Celebrating Bond at F1’s 1007th race was too good an opportunity to miss given our title partnership with Aston Martin,” said Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“Showcasing the world of James Bond here at the British Grand Prix, our second home race of the season, is really exciting.

“Aston Martin is inextricably linked to Bond and his cars have become truly iconic so we’re really looking forward to this weekend at Silverstone."

On the back of the rear wings, Verstappen's car will sport the number plate from the Aston Martin DB5 used in Goldfinger (1964), while teammate Gasly will use the Aston Martin V8 plate from The Living Daylights (1987).

Replies (5)

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,749

    that looks cool!

    • + 0
    • Jul 11 2019 - 10:53
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,472

    Good reason to not give it to Kvyat yet. "Licensed to kill" might be taken too literally. ;)

    • + 0
    • Jul 11 2019 - 12:06
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,749

      lol. I'm sure there are many more puns out there

      • + 0
      • Jul 11 2019 - 12:07
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,472

      That is kinda the Kvyat with having a reputation like Daniil's... I'm sorry, I tried to replace "caveat", but that was so forced... XD

      • + 0
      • Jul 11 2019 - 17:40
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 216

    Looks mega, iconic brand and nice tribute

    • + 0
    • Jul 11 2019 - 23:09

