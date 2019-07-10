Press conference schedule for 2019 British Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed the drivers and team members that will take part in the press conferences for the 2019 British Grand Prix.

On Thursday, one day before the action kicks off at the Silvertone circuit, five drivers will get behind the microphones to answer questions from the attending press.

The drivers' press conference will get underway at 14:00 local time, with Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lando Norris (McLaren), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) and George Russell (Williams) in attendance.

On Friday at 12:00 local time, the team bosses of Toyoharu Tanabe (Honda), Zak Brown (McLaren), Christian Horner (Red Bull), Marcin Budkowski (Renault) and Claire Williams (Williams) will present themselves.

After qualifying and the race, there will be a further press conference for the drivers who finish in the top three of both sessions.