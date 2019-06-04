Sainz warns McLaren over becoming too confident

Carlos Sainz says that McLaren must not become overconfident after a strong run of races has left it stretching its legs over the midfield pack.

McLaren currently sits fourth in the constructors' standings, 13 points ahead of Racing Point in fifth place. The last three races have seen Sainz come home inside the top ten, with the Spaniard crossing the line in Monaco in P6 - matching the team's best result of the year.

MORE: McLaren 'highly unlikely' to enter IndyCar full-time in 2020

Despite the positive start to the season after the difficulties of recent years, Sainz says that the Woking squad must not expect to finish in a high position, or it will be in danger of missing out.

“After three races in a row scoring points we’ve got some good momentum and we will try to extend that in Canada," said the former Toro Rosso and Renault driver.

"Monaco was a strong weekend for me personally, but it is already in the past and we know the car has margin to improve, so now is the time to push even harder if we want to maintain our position in the championship. Getting overconfident would be a huge mistake at this point.

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal will host the seventh round of the world championship this weekend, with Sainz looking forward to the "fun" track.

"Canada has offered some great racing in the past and the layout of the track is interesting. It shares characteristics with the street circuits, but it also has some high-speed sectors which are fun to drive with these cars.

"Montreal is a cool city to visit and the atmosphere is always very welcoming. I look forward to getting the weekend started.”