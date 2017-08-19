user icon
Marko: "P3 the best Red Bull can achieve with Renault"

Marko: "P3 the best Red Bull can achieve with Renault"

  Published on 19 Aug 2017 15:30
  comments 3
  By: Sam Gale

Red Bull F1 consultant, Helmut Marko, believes that the best that Red Bull can achieve this season is third place with their current Renault engines. Their engine is by wide consesus the third best engine on the grid, estimated to be some 30HP behind the likes of the Ferrari and Mercedes engines, but some way clear of the Honda engine.

Its this deficit to the top two engines that is believed to be preventing Red Bull from really racing on par with the top two teams, despite possibly the best chassis around, and is definitely further behind the top two on the more power based circuits such as Canada or the upcoming races at Spa and Monza.

The team has won one race, in the chaotic Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Daniel Ricciardo took advantage of all the top four cars plus his teammate having issues in that race, and the Australian is in fact still ahead of Kimi Raikkonen in the standings, but it is clear that these two facts are more by circumstance and luck, than a real reflection of the teams pace.

Red Bull and Renault have had a somewhat tumultuous relationship in recent years, especially since winning the last of their championships in 2013. they have even ran without the Renault name in recent years, branding their engine a Tag-Heuer. Marko said on their recent performance: "It is not good enough for Red Bull, but in our position with the engine, it’s the best we can get.”

 

Replies (3)

  Barron

    Posts: 625

    Dr Doom has spoken. If you think like that Doc, that's where you'll end up. Hardly motivational is he? As for Renault being "some way clear of Honda", maybe RB Snr team but other Renault powered cars are now regularly being beaten by the Honda...

    • + 0
    Aug 19 2017 - 18:23
  calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    The Red Bull chassis is way behind, yet Dr. Doom dare to talk about the engine? And it cant be 30 hp between Ferrari and Renault, it has to be more. If Honda were to get 45 hp more, they'd be halfway up on Merc and Ferrari.

    • + 1
    Aug 20 2017 - 17:59
  Patentprutser

    Posts: 310

    Don't agree on the chassis, calle. With the lack of power still managing to keep up on the slower tracks, the chassis must be very competitive

    • + 0
    Aug 21 2017 - 12:18

