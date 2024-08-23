Horner voorspelt spannende kwalificatie: "Verschillen zijn klein"

Het team van Red Bull Racing kende een aardige vrijdag op het circuit van Zandvoort. Max Verstappen zat er in beide vrije trainingen goed bij en Sergio Perez had ook geen grote problemen. Teambaas Christian Horner verwacht kleine verschillen in de kwalificatie en de race.

Red Bull reisde niet als de topfavoriet af naar Zandvoort. De Oostenrijkse renstal sloot de eerste seizoenshelft af met de nodige problemen, en het was dan ook niet de verwachting dat ze zouden domineren in Zandvoort. In de eerste twee vrije trainingen was Red Bull dan ook niet het snelste, maar de verschillen aan de top waren klein. Aangezien de zaterdag waarschijnlijk kletsnat zal verlopen, liggen er nog genoeg kansen.

Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner heeft dan ook nog genoeg vertrouwen in een goed resultaat. De Brit weet wat er kan gebeuren en na de tweede vrije training sprak hij zich uit bij zijn landgenoten van Sky Sports: "Het is heel erg close en we weten niet wat de brandstofniveau's, engine modes en power modes van de andere teams zijn. Ik denk dat het heel erg spannend gaat worden. Het hangt daarnaast ook af van wat het weer gaat doen. De verwachtingen zijn dat het zaterdag verschrikkelijk weer wordt en dat de zondag wel goed zal zijn."