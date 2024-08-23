Horner voorspelt spannende kwalificatie: "Verschillen zijn klein"

Het team van Red Bull Racing kende een aardige vrijdag op het circuit van Zandvoort. Max Verstappen zat er in beide vrije trainingen goed bij en Sergio Perez had ook geen grote problemen. Teambaas Christian Horner verwacht kleine verschillen in de kwalificatie en de race.
Red Bull reisde niet als de topfavoriet af naar Zandvoort. De Oostenrijkse renstal sloot de eerste seizoenshelft af met de nodige problemen, en het was dan ook niet de verwachting dat ze zouden domineren in Zandvoort. In de eerste twee vrije trainingen was Red Bull dan ook niet het snelste, maar de verschillen aan de top waren klein. Aangezien de zaterdag waarschijnlijk kletsnat zal verlopen, liggen er nog genoeg kansen.
Red Bull-teambaas Christian Horner heeft dan ook nog genoeg vertrouwen in een goed resultaat. De Brit weet wat er kan gebeuren en na de tweede vrije training sprak hij zich uit bij zijn landgenoten van Sky Sports: "Het is heel erg close en we weten niet wat de brandstofniveau's, engine modes en power modes van de andere teams zijn. Ik denk dat het heel erg spannend gaat worden. Het hangt daarnaast ook af van wat het weer gaat doen. De verwachtingen zijn dat het zaterdag verschrikkelijk weer wordt en dat de zondag wel goed zal zijn."
Reacties (5)Login om te reageren
Pietje Bell
Posts: 24.831
Heb het interview met Horner niet kunnen vinden op TV Pro, maar hij schijnt goed te keer te zijn gegaan tegen Pinkham na de VT's. Als iemand mij kan vertellen waar ik het kan bekijken, graag.
Junaid Samodien:
Natalie Pinkham [Sky F1]: Why have you given Sergio Perez more time? Because you talk about the importance of having both cars right up there. What gives you confidence that he can turn things round for the latter stages of this season?
Horner: Well, who would you put in?
Pinkham: Well, I'm not the boss of Red Bull.
Horner: No, no, but who would you change it for? Why would you change it?
Pinkham: Why have you turned it back on me? It's not my decision.
Horner: Well, you ask all the questions.
Pinks: No, I know, but I'm interested to know. So is that the issue? Is that because there isn't an obvious candidate to step up? Is that why you hung on to him?
Horner: No, look, I think that we know what Checo's capable of. We know that at the beginning of the year, you know, he was scoring. What, four podiums in five races. And if we can get him back into it. I think he's just had, you know, a lack of confidence. And has ended up in a bit of a spiral. I think he's had a bit of a reset, hopefully, over the summer break. We know that there's tracks that he's won at coming up. We've got Azerbaijan, where he's won both sprint race and Grand Prix on the same weekend. He's won another fantastic race in Singapore against Charles Leclerc in mixed conditions. He's been very quick at Monza.
This Zandvoort hasn't been his best circuit. So of the four races coming up before the next mini break, I would say this is his most challenging one.
Pinkham: Is it crucial that you hang on to him to at least the Mexican GP?
Horner: No, no, absolutely not. It's all about performance. So,you know, for us, we've got the two drivers that we believe in our pool of drivers are the most capable of giving us the best results.
If there was a doubt in that, then we would have changed it.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Van PlanetF1:
Speaking to Sky F1 after Friday practice at Zandvoort, Horner appeared quite terse as he fielded questions regarding the team’s recent form as he spoke with interviewers Natalie Pinkham, Naomi Schiff, and Bernie Collins.
“Ten races is still a chunk of points,” he said, when asked about the chances of Red Bull retaining both titles this year, having seemingly been overcome by McLaren, and perhaps Mercedes, in recent races.
“But we’ve won seven of the first 14 and we’ve qualified first at nine of them. We’ve won two sprint races. But the competition has concertinaed, and we’re going to need both cars firing on all cylinders. So this weekend is important, as they all are, in the run into the end of the championship.”
Asked where he felt things have gone wrong, Horner said: “I love the fact we’re leading both championships and we’ve scored more wins and poles, and yet you’re saying things have gone wrong”, to which the Sky presenters riposted that, based on Red Bull’s high standards, the team has been outscored by McLaren in the last five races.
“Absolutely, and that’s because we haven’t had both cars up there, so we’re aware of that,” Horner responded.
“We’ve taken engine penalties, and we’ve had DNFs, so we’re very clear on what we need to do and turn around, and I’m confident we will.”
An already terse interview then turned quite awkward, as Pinkham asked the Red Bull team boss why Perez has been given more time, given the importance of both cars being required to score points.
“Well, who would you put in?” Horner bluntly said.
“I’m not the boss of Red Bull,” responded Pinkham.
“Who would you change it for? Why would you change it?” Horner said.
“Why have you turned it around on me?” said Pinkham, with Horner smiling back: “You ask all the questions!”
“We know what Checo [Perez] is capable of. We know that, at the beginning of the year, he was scoring and he earned four podiums in five races.
“I think he’s just had a lack of confidence and has ended up in a bit of a spiral. I think he’s had a bit of a reset, hopefully, over the summer break.
“We know that there are tracks that he’s won at coming up – we’ve got Azerbaijan, where he’s won both the sprint race and grand prix on the same weekend.
“He’s won a fantastic race in Singapore against Charles Leclerc in mixed conditions. He’s been very quick at Monza. Zandvoort hasn’t been his best circuit. So, of the four races coming up before the next mini-break, I would say this is his most challenging one.”
While Red Bull has committed to Perez for the immediate future, the possibility of a replacement before the end of the season isn’t completely out of the question – but Horner denied that there’s any set timeline, such as wanting to keep him in the car to get to Perez’s home race in Mexico.
“No, absolutely not. It’s all about performance,” he said.
“For us, we’ve got the two drivers that we believe, in our pool of drivers, are the most capable of giving us the best results. If there was a doubt in that, then we would have changed it.”
Put to him that Perez staying in the seat is down entirely to not having a better option at present, meaning the pressure is still on Perez, Horner said the picture doesn’t change for his driver.
“It’s a pressure business, and all the drivers know they’re under pressure to deliver,” he said.
“That’s Formula 1, and that’s up and down the grid. We know what Checo is capable of.
“We know, when he’s performing, we know what he’s capable of delivering and we just need to get him back in that window, and we’re doing the best that we can to give him the car that gives him that confidence.”
Given that both Ricciardo and Lawson were under evaluation to potentially step in and replace Perez in the second Red Bull, Schiff asked why neither of those two – nor Yuki Tsunoda – had done enough to impress Horner to the point of swapping them in.
“Well, we’ve got the best two drivers, we believe, in this car,” Horner said.
“We have all our data from all of the drivers, we have that information, and, if we felt that there was something better, we would have changed it by now.
“So we believe that what we have is capable of defending the championship. It finished first and second in last year’s championship and finished first and third in the year before.
“You’re very quick to condemn Sergio. We’re trying our hardest to give him the chance to rediscover that form. He has to cope with all the pressure from the media, all the social media that piles in on the back of that.
“He’s a driver that’s capable of bouncing back, and we’re giving him our full support and want to see him respond.”
snailer
Posts: 24.868
Als ik dit zo lees, dan is gedroeg Pinkham zich als een Pinkerton.
Maar goed. Helaas niets gezien vandaag. Kan je niet helpen. Maar Pinkham is verbonden aan SKT F1 Sport. Ik vermoed dat je het ergens op f1 punt com zou kunnen terugkijken.
snailer
Posts: 24.868
SKT => Sky
Maar ik denk dat je dit wel begreep.
hupholland
Posts: 8.231
als je dat zo leest is het net de boordradio van Max. Wat kan die Horner tekeer gaan zeg.
snailer
Posts: 24.868
2 tiende is toch wel veel op een korte baan. Het gaat duidelijk tussen Mercedes en McLaren.