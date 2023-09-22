Verstappen en Perez ontvangen nieuwe krachtbron

Max Verstappen en Sergio Perez krijgen dit weekend op het circuit van Suzuka de beschikking over een nieuwe krachtbron. Hun werkgever Red Bull Racing heeft besloten om in Japan een verse krachtbron te instaleren in hun bolides. Ze zijn zeker niet de enige coureurs die dat doen.
Verstappen en Perez krijgen dit weekend de beschikking over een nieuwe ICE, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K en ook over een gloednieuw uitlaatsysteem. Als ze in de aankomende races nogmaals van motoronderdeel wisselen, dan volgt er wel een straf. Naast Verstappen en Perez wisselen ook Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso en Logan Sargeant van motor. Ook voor hen levert dit geen straf op.
New document: New PU elements for this Competition— FIA F1 Documents Bot (@fiadocsbot) September 22, 2023
Published on 22-09-2023 04:47 CEThttps://t.co/QBVf9gUaEE#F1 #Formula1 #FIA #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/5VQuhFpXTn
Zeker Lance heeft het laatste pktje eruit geperst in de laatste GP 😉
Mooi zo, dan weten we al wie op het ere schavot staan op de plekken 1 en 2 !
Update over Ricciardo:
AlphaTauri head of trackside engineering Jonathan Eddolls explained that the team has a simulator programme planned for Ricciardo to assess the mobility and any lingering effects of the crash in his hand.
He added that the team will not force the Australian to return prematurely, and that it may be "a while away" before Ricciardo is back in an F1 seat.
"He's still going through that recovery phase. We're still talking a while away, so we wouldn't want to put a target on it. The recovery is going well. We've got some simulator work planned before a return," Eddolls explained.
"I think from our side and his side, there's no rush to get him back too early. The worst thing would be to come back before it's properly healed and cause any issues. So watch this space.
"The simulator is a very good representation of the car, all of the loads, et cetera. I think the final decision is more than likely going to come from him rather than from us.
"He will know better than anyone how is the pain and how is the recovery. We're not putting him under pressure to come back. We've got a pool of three good drivers at the moment, so there's no big rush.
"The focus is on him making a full recovery so that when he comes back, it's not a point that's even talked about.
Eddolls added that Lawson may be set for "more races" at the team in Ricciardo's stead, and that he had impressed the team with his "solid" start to his F1 career amid a last-minute call-up at Zandvoort.
Lawson bagged his first points last time out in Singapore, after finishing ninth behind Red Bull's Sergio Perez.
"He's got up to speed very, very quickly. Yuki has still got the edge on him, which is totally to be expected with the experience. But I think the fact that he's got into Q3, he scored points very early in a car that's not the most competitive, and at times difficult to drive.
"I think from what we see compared to some of our previous drivers, he's up there and he's got the potential.
"I think we're all excited for more races working with him in the meantime, while we wait for Daniel to recover."
Horner over een stoeltje bij AlphaTauri.
Lawson set for Red Bull F1 role despite imminent Tsunoda deal
Speaking at the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner suggested it was unlikely that Lawson would be loaned out, but indicated there were plans for him to remain working with Red Bull.
"He's in the Red Bull family," he said. "I think there's only one seat left available, and we've done that in the past when, for example, Carlos [Sainz] went on loan to the previous Renault team.
"But I think if he's not sitting in a grand prix car next year, then he is going to have plenty on his plate with other stuff to do."
"I think he's done an outstanding job," said Horner. "Dropped in in the rain in Zandvoort: that was a bit of an eye-opener for him. But I thought he did well there.
"Then, a week later in Monza, he was unlucky to miss out on a point. And then seeing Singapore for the first time and scoring a couple of points. He's a gritty racer. We know that about him.
"We've got a luxury problem where we've got three into two in that team," he said. "Obviously it is an AlphaTauri issue, but there's three great drivers and it's a nice headache to have.
"He will be a grand prix driver, and he already is a grand prix driver, at some stage.
"Whether he has to wait a little for that or not, then I think he's demonstrating that he is a talent for the future."
"I think he's grabbed this opportunity in F1, and it's very seldom drivers get a chance to demonstrate their talent. I think he's done a tremendous job and certainly has put himself firmly on the radar, and cemented the feeling that we had about him."
Zeker Lance heeft het laatste pktje eruit geperst in de laatste GP 😉