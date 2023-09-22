Verstappen en Perez ontvangen nieuwe krachtbron

Max Verstappen en Sergio Perez krijgen dit weekend op het circuit van Suzuka de beschikking over een nieuwe krachtbron. Hun werkgever Red Bull Racing heeft besloten om in Japan een verse krachtbron te instaleren in hun bolides. Ze zijn zeker niet de enige coureurs die dat doen.

Verstappen en Perez krijgen dit weekend de beschikking over een nieuwe ICE, turbocharger, MGU-H, MGU-K en ook over een gloednieuw uitlaatsysteem. Als ze in de aankomende races nogmaals van motoronderdeel wisselen, dan volgt er wel een straf. Naast Verstappen en Perez wisselen ook Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri, Lance Stroll, Fernando Alonso en Logan Sargeant van motor. Ook voor hen levert dit geen straf op.

