Volg live de presentatie van Mercedes met Wolff, Bottas en Hamilton

  • Gepubliceerd op 14 feb 2020 10:26
  • comments 12
  • Door: Bjorn Smit

Eerder vandaag bracht Mercedes de eerste beelden van de W11 al naar buiten. Later vandaag komen Lewis Hamilton én Valtteri Bottas nog met de nieuwe bolide in actie op Silverstone voor een filmdag, die tegelijkertijd als shakedown dienst doet, maar voor die tijd volgt er nog een presentatie op Silverstone. Beide coureurs zijn daarbij aanwezig, evenals teambaas Toto Wolff. De presentatie begint om 10.30 uur en is via onderstaande video live te volgen.

Reacties (12)

  • BrRacing

    Posts: 8.516

    Wolff, Buttass en Hamlesston. Ben benieuwd wat ze te vertellen hebben.

    • + 0
    • 14 feb 2020 - 10:36
    • P. Clemenza

      Posts: 4.560

      rijdersduo beawis and buttass, "Washin’ the dog, washin’ the dog, Washin’ the dog, washin’ the dog"

      • + 1
      • 14 feb 2020 - 10:50
    • mr.Monza

      Posts: 6.189

      @Pete,
      Hit the poodle, set it on delicate! :)

      • + 0
      • 14 feb 2020 - 11:21
    • ThumbsUp

      Posts: 730

      TP for my bunghole.. huh huh huh

      • + 1
      • 14 feb 2020 - 11:22
    • mr.Monza

      Posts: 6.189

      Ha,ha!
      I am the great Cornholio!

      • + 1
      • 14 feb 2020 - 11:55
    • Nerf Herder

      Posts: 355

      Are you threatening me?

      • + 1
      • 14 feb 2020 - 13:05
    • Snork

      Posts: 6.371

      Oh, that is cool....huh...huhuh....uhuh.

      • + 1
      • 14 feb 2020 - 20:45
  • Misterkilobyte

    Posts: 38

    Sorry zie niks

    • + 0
    • 14 feb 2020 - 11:08
    • Pietje Bell

      Posts: 6.255

      Begint pas op +/- 34 min. Duurt maar 12 minuten.

      • + 0
      • 14 feb 2020 - 11:47
  • zorba

    Posts: 884

    dit is een herschilderde W10

    • + 0
    • 14 feb 2020 - 13:06
  • Snork

    Posts: 6.371

    Dat beetje rood in de livery is wel mooi.

    • + 0
    • 14 feb 2020 - 20:46
  • XaoRalas

    Posts: 239

    Dat haar is best cool....

    • + 0
    • 15 feb 2020 - 22:14

