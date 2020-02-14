Volg live de presentatie van Mercedes met Wolff, Bottas en Hamilton

Eerder vandaag bracht Mercedes de eerste beelden van de W11 al naar buiten. Later vandaag komen Lewis Hamilton én Valtteri Bottas nog met de nieuwe bolide in actie op Silverstone voor een filmdag, die tegelijkertijd als shakedown dienst doet, maar voor die tijd volgt er nog een presentatie op Silverstone. Beide coureurs zijn daarbij aanwezig, evenals teambaas Toto Wolff. De presentatie begint om 10.30 uur en is via onderstaande video live te volgen.
Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest
Circuit de Catalunya - Wintertest
Lokale tijd
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Lokale tijd
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Reacties (12)Login om te reageren
BrRacing
Posts: 8.516
Wolff, Buttass en Hamlesston. Ben benieuwd wat ze te vertellen hebben.
P. Clemenza
Posts: 4.560
rijdersduo beawis and buttass, "Washin’ the dog, washin’ the dog, Washin’ the dog, washin’ the dog"
mr.Monza
Posts: 6.189
@Pete,
Hit the poodle, set it on delicate! :)
ThumbsUp
Posts: 730
TP for my bunghole.. huh huh huh
mr.Monza
Posts: 6.189
Ha,ha!
I am the great Cornholio!
Nerf Herder
Posts: 355
Are you threatening me?
Snork
Posts: 6.371
Oh, that is cool....huh...huhuh....uhuh.
Misterkilobyte
Posts: 38
Sorry zie niks
Pietje Bell
Posts: 6.255
Begint pas op +/- 34 min. Duurt maar 12 minuten.
zorba
Posts: 884
dit is een herschilderde W10
Snork
Posts: 6.371
Dat beetje rood in de livery is wel mooi.
XaoRalas
Posts: 239
Dat haar is best cool....