Volg live de presentatie van Mercedes met Wolff, Bottas en Hamilton

Eerder vandaag bracht Mercedes de eerste beelden van de W11 al naar buiten. Later vandaag komen Lewis Hamilton én Valtteri Bottas nog met de nieuwe bolide in actie op Silverstone voor een filmdag, die tegelijkertijd als shakedown dienst doet, maar voor die tijd volgt er nog een presentatie op Silverstone. Beide coureurs zijn daarbij aanwezig, evenals teambaas Toto Wolff. De presentatie begint om 10.30 uur en is via onderstaande video live te volgen.