"He's slow" - Colapinto's brutal rebellion reveals F1's true face

  Published on 21 Oct 2025 17:46
  By: Bob Plaizier

Far from the podium, a small but significant drama unfolded in Austin. Franco Colapinto, running in P18, received a clear order via team radio. Stay behind team leader Pierre Gasly. His response was devastating: "But he's slow." Then he ignored the command and passed his teammate. Alpine was furious. But Colapinto is fighting for his career. 

 More than an overtake 

Within a top team, this is a mortal sin. At a backmarker team fighting for P17 and P18, different laws apply. For Gasly, the experienced driver, this was public humiliation. 

For Colapinto, the rookie who must fight for his future, it was a statement. A message to everyone: "I'm faster than the established order and I won't be dictated to." 

Alpine officially spoke of "disobedience." The team must maintain hierarchy and discipline. But the driver fights for his career. Those interests clash head-on.

The silly season arena 

This incident isn't exceptional. It perfectly exemplifies midfield dynamics. Every race is an audition for next season. 

Drivers like Colapinto, but also Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson, can't afford passivity. They must stand out, take risks and show speed. Even if that goes against team discipline. 

Why drivers rebel: 

● Only 20 seats on the grid 

● Every position counts on CV 

● Team orders often protect slower driver 

● Showing speed more important than team loyalty 

● Next contract depends on current performance

Rational selfishness 

Was Colapinto disrespectful? Absolutely. Was it stupid? No. In F1's ruthless market, selfishness isn't a sin but a survival mechanism. 

An overtake for P17 means statistically nothing for Alpine. But for Colapinto it means everything. It's proof he's faster than an experienced teammate. That counts in contract negotiations. 

Gasly has his future relatively secure. Colapinto literally fights for his F1 place. That unequal battle makes obedience irrational.

F1's true face 

This moment shows Formula 1 without polish. Team loyalty is a luxury drivers at top teams can afford. In the backfield it's survival of the fastest. 

Alpine can be angry. But they understand the game. A driver who doesn't fight for himself doesn't fight hard enough for the team either. Ambition and disobedience are two sides of the same coin. 

The reprimand is for show. The real judgment comes in next negotiations. Did Colapinto sell himself short? Or prove his worth?

Every position is a statement 

P17 versus P18 seems meaningless. But in Colapinto's career context, it's everything. He showed he can beat his teammate. That he dares take risks. That he fights. 

Those qualities make him interesting to other teams. Obedience would have made him invisible. Rebellion made him relevant. 

Next time Alpine gives a team order, Colapinto will weigh again. Team or career? At P17, the answer is clear.

