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Why Briatore's Aston Martin visit has the paddock talking

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Why Briatore's Aston Martin visit has the paddock talking

Flavio Briatore was spotted multiple times in Aston Martin's hospitality during the Barcelona race weekend, igniting fresh speculation about Fernando Alonso's future. The Italian serves as Alpine's executive advisor and has managed Alonso for years, a dual role that gave his presence at the Silverstone team's motorhome particular significance. With Aston Martin failing to convince again in Spain, rumours of a potential Alpine move for the two-time world champion have intensified.

Officially, no negotiations are taking place. Yet paddock observers interpreted Briatore's visits as a calculated message to Aston Martin's ambitious but underperforming project. The timing, coinciding with another disappointing weekend for the team, appeared deliberate rather than coincidental.

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Alonso's patience wearing thin

Alonso remains contracted through 2026 and has given no indication he intends to retire at the end of that term. Over recent months, the Spaniard has repeatedly voiced confidence in Aston Martin's long-term vision, particularly with technical director Adrian Newey now part of the project. That faith, however, is no longer unconditional.

Insiders suggest Alonso still believes in the team's capability but expects visible progress soon. He is acutely aware that the dynamic has shifted: Aston Martin needs him more than he needs them. After the Barcelona Grand Prix, his post-race comments carried a sharper edge than usual. "Patience is important, but ultimately the updates must actually make the car faster," Alonso said. "That hasn't always happened in recent years, so now we need to see proof that the new parts make a difference."

Briatore's dual role creates leverage

Briatore's presence in Aston Martin's hospitality was noted by multiple team personnel and media. As Alpine's top executive and Alonso's long-time manager, he occupies a unique position. While a transfer appears unlikely in the immediate term, the optics were unmistakable. Briatore's visits can be read as subtle pressure: a reminder that Alonso has options, and that time is running out for Aston Martin to deliver on its promises.

Alpine's interest in reuniting with Alonso is not new, but the French manufacturer has struggled to build a competitive package in recent seasons. What has changed is the context. Aston Martin's failure to translate substantial investment and Newey's arrival into tangible results has opened a window that appeared closed just months ago.

Newey's arrival not yet reflected on track

Aston Martin entered 2025 with considerable optimism. Newey's signing was heralded as the final piece in Lawrence Stroll's long-term vision, and the 2026 regulation reset offered a clean slate. Yet the AMR26 has so far failed to match those expectations. The team remains mired in the midfield, and the upgrades brought to Barcelona did little to alter that reality.

Alonso's reference to updates that "haven't always" delivered points to a recurring issue. Aston Martin has invested heavily in facilities and personnel, but the development direction has been inconsistent. The Spaniard, now 43, does not have the luxury of waiting indefinitely. If the next batch of updates fails to produce a measurable step forward, the door to a surprise move could open wider than Aston Martin would like to admit

F1 News Fernando Alonso Flavio Briatore Aston Martin Alpine

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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (44)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
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