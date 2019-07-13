Gelael pulls out of Silverstone races

Sean Gelael will not take part in the two Formula 2 races this weekend, Prema has confirmed.

The team stated on Twitter that the Indonesian driver has been withdrawn from the two events due to personal reasons.

"PREMA Racing regrets to announce that driver Sean Gelael will not take part in the Silverstone races due to personal reasons following to the events occurred in the first part of the weekend," read the short statement.

Gelael, who is teammates with Mick Schumacher this year, has collected a best finish of sixth this season, which came at the Feature Race in Azerbaijan.

Gelael was set to start this afternoon's Feature Race from 18th on the grid, ahead of Tatiana Calderon and Mahaveer Raghunathan.