user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Alonso: F1 not attractive enough for 2020 return

  • Published on 19 Jul 2019 12:30
  • comments 2
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Fernando Alonso says that the challenges of Formula 1 are not as attractive as other racing opportunities available to him.

The Spaniard has been linked with an F1 return for 2020, following his decision to walk away from the sport at the end of the 2018 season.

MOREMcLaren open to Alonso F1 return with rival team

However, the double-world champion insists he is enjoying life outside of F1, having become the 2018/19 World Endurance Champion, while also winning the Le Mans 24 Hours twice.

"In recent years, what F1 can offer me on a personal level is not attractive enough," Alonso said. "It was an exceptional stage for me, but today I do not find in F1 the challenges I can get outside it."

Alonso added that he is aware of what his next racing move will be following his departure from Toyota in the WEC, but didn't provide details on where he will end up.

"I have a clear idea of what I am going to do," he said. "I do not leave doors open and I am not waiting or looking for anyone to call me.

"I always choose where and when I wanted to race, because I move based on what makes me happy. What I do in the future is in my head and it will be known in due time."

Alonso has also long been linked with a full-time seat in the IndyCar Series, having made his debut at the 2017 Indianapolis 500.

Alonso returned to the Brickyard with McLaren this year but failed to qualify for the event, after which McLaren stated there were no more driving plans in store between itself and Alonso.


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • xoya

    Posts: 386

    He is done with F1.

    • + 0
    • Jul 19 2019 - 13:17
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,649

      And i think F1 is done with him

      • + 1
      • Jul 19 2019 - 13:59

Related news



GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 132
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 78
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (37)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar