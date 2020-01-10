user icon
Calderon becomes first ever female Super Formula driver

Calderon becomes first ever female Super Formula driver

  • Published on 10 Jan 2020 11:28
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Tatiana Calderon will race in the upcoming season of Super Formula, becoming the first female in the series' history to do so. 

Calderon competed in the FIA Formula 2 championship in 2019 with BWT Arden, following on from a number of years racing at a Formula 3 level.

The Colombian has signed a deal with the Drago Corse with ThreeBond team to race in the Japanese championship. 

"I’m very happy to continue to race at a very high level in 2020 and take on the challenge of Super Formula. Everything will be new for me, which means there will be a lot to learn, but that motivates me as it will help me to continue developing,” said Calderon.

“It’s a new country, a different language, new tracks and a new car, which seems to be massively quick. I thank Ryo Michigami, ThreeBond and Honda for their trust and I’m glad to count on them for my debut in Japan.”

Calderon lost her drive in the F2 championship when HWA, who completed its takeover of the Arden team for 2020, announced Artem Markelov and Giuliano Alesi as its full-time drivers. 

Drago Corse team founder Ryo Michigami added: “With ThreeBond DragoCORSE participating in the Super Formula series from this year, we conducted an extensive search for a driver and decided on Colombian female driver Tatiana Calderon.

“With this, we have fulfilled another of my wishes for ThreeBond DragoCORSE: to always strive after new things and create history. 

“I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to ThreeBond Co., Ltd., who gave us this chance, and to all who put their efforts into this team. 

“I encourage you to be on the lookout for ThreeBond DragoCORSE and the girl power of Tatiana Calderon. And I hope to see all of our fans at the circuit!”

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,777

    she should consider herself lucky considering how poor her f2 year was

    • + 0
    • Jan 10 2020 - 12:31
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 2,123

      And somehow she is still Alfa Romeo's "development driver" is she not?

      • + 0
      • Jan 10 2020 - 14:27
  • LuXe

    Posts: 6

    She is PR and marketing driver

    • + 0
    • Jan 10 2020 - 14:29
  • f1dave

    Posts: 717

    Check her career summary on Wikipedia. How anybody with that little talent is driving in any series is beyond understanding. I think the key word in this whole article is "female".

    • + 0
    • Jan 10 2020 - 19:23
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,777

      i hate to admit it but yes. and people out there will criticise me for saying it. But she's simply not fast enough to hold an official F1 role. it's all marketing.

      • + 1
      • Jan 10 2020 - 23:38
  • xoya

    Posts: 509

    One of the worst driver to ever drive any car. I think there are way better road car drivers than her.

    • + 1
    • Jan 11 2020 - 13:55

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17 2019
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31 2019
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14 2019
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28 2019
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12 2019
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26 2019
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9 2019
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23 2019
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30 2019
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14 2019
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28 2019
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4 2019
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1 2019
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8 2019
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22 2019
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29 2019
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13 2019
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27 2019
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3 2019
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17 2019
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1 2019
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
-
United Arab Emirates
See full schedule

