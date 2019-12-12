Haas F1 test driver Pietro Fittipaldi to compete in 2020 Super Formula season

Haas' Formula 1 test and development driver Pietro Fittipaldi will contest the 2020 Super Formula season, competing with the B-MAX Racing with Motopark team.

The Brazilian racer is going in pursuit of a Formula 1 super licence, as he is four points away from securing the licence that will allow him to race in the pinnacle series.

Fittipaldi has experience in Super Formula, as he raced at the opening round of the 2018 season, crossing the line in 16th place.

Speaking recently, the 23-year-old confirmed that the Japanese series was an option for him in 2020, as he wanted to get back to racing in single-seaters.

Now Fittipaldi's plans are official: "I am very happy to have signed with B-MAX Racing with Motopark in Super Formula, one of the fastest categories in the world,” he said.

“It’s a very competitive championship, so I need to stay very active over the next few months and I’m sure we’ll be able to have a good 2020 season.”

B-MAX Racing with Motopark scored two podium finishes in 2018, with its drivers Lucas Auer and Harrison Newey finishing third on one occasion each.

Motopark team principal Timo Rumpfkeil said: “I am very happy to welcome Pietro to our Super Formula team.

“I have been following his results for many years and my feedback is very positive from him. So I’m sure Pietro will be a strong contender for the 2020 Super Formula season.

“For us as a team it is our second season in the category and now we can achieve very good results. It was great to have Pietro’s early confirmation of arrival too. We now have more time to prepare for the 2020 season in the best way possible. ”