Lotterer leaves Techeetah, joins Porsche for season six

Lotterer leaves Techeetah, joins Porsche for season six

  • Published on 17 Jul 2019 14:02
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Andre Lotterer has left DS Techeetah and will join Porsche for season six of Formula E. 

Lotterer joined the team in 2017 and has helped it win two consecutive teams’ championship, while teammate Jean-Eric Vergne has won the two drivers’ titles in that time.

Porsche, who will join the all-electric series for the upcoming season, has hired the German to drive alongside Neel Jani.

“I’m really looking forward to competing for Porsche in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in the 2019/2020 season," said Lotterer. 

"I have been part of the Porsche family since 2017 and have lots of great memories of joint successes – particularly when working with Neel. 

"We drove together in the Porsche LMP1 Team in 2017, and drove for Rebellion Racing in the WEC these past two years. 

"It’s great that we will now be the driver pairing for the Porsche Formula E Team. I’m looking forward to the new task and to the future collaboration with the team."

Lotterer thanked the Techeetah team for the last two years, but insisted that linking up with Porsche was something he couldn’t turn down. 

"I’ve had such an amazing time with DS Techeetah and I’d like to thank each and every member of the team for the faith they put in me when I joined and for all the great work and unforgettable moments we’ve had together," he said. 

"After two years with the team, I was offered a new challenge that I couldn't say no to. I wish everyone the very best and look forward to battle it out from the other side.”

Fritz Enzinger, Vice President Porsche Motorsport, added: "Neel and André make the perfect driver pairing for Porsche’s works entry into Formula E.

"Andre has been a Porsche works driver for three years and knows the team and Neel really well. And we can only benefit from the experience that André will bring from the past two Formula E seasons.

"We are looking forward to entering our maiden season in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship for the 2019/2020 season with this strong driver pairing.”

