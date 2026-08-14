user icon
icon

Jon Jones apologises to Lewis Hamilton five years after hunting incident

<< Return to the news list
Jon Jones apologises to Lewis Hamilton five years after hunting incident

UFC champion Jon Jones has publicly apologised to Lewis Hamilton, five years after a hunting incident in 2021 fractured their relationship. Jones shot a wild hog from a helicopter during a hunt with U.S. military personnel, prompting Hamilton to call him a "coward" on social media and sever contact. The Ferrari driver, a vocal animal rights advocate since adopting a vegan lifestyle in 2017, blocked Jones across all platforms following the episode.

Jones shared footage of the hunt in 2021, in which he joined a group of Army Rangers to shoot feral hogs from a helicopter using AR-15 rifles. He expressed pride in the kill and noted the animal was donated to a family in need. Hamilton, who has campaigned extensively on environmental and animal welfare issues, saw the post and sent Jones a lengthy private message condemning his actions.

More about Lewis Hamilton Ferrari's engine upgrade plan to rescue Hamilton's season

Ferrari's engine upgrade plan to rescue Hamilton's season

Aug 12
 What karate taught Hamilton about handling bullies in F1

What karate taught Hamilton about handling bullies in F1

Aug 11

Hamilton's message and the fallout

Speaking to AFLGlobal, Jones revealed the contents of Hamilton's rebuke. "Lewis saw that I'd shot the hog from the helicopter and sent me a long message afterwards. He called me a coward and said he thought I was better than that. According to him, you should kill an animal in a traditional way, like with a spear or bow and arrow," Jones said. Hamilton argued the animal deserved at least a chance to defend itself, framing the helicopter hunt as fundamentally unfair.

The criticism hit hard for Jones, who admitted he followed Hamilton's Formula 1 career closely. "He basically said only a coward would shoot an animal from a helicopter and that the animal should at least have a chance to fight back. Then he blocked me. I found that incredibly disappointing because I'd always been a fan of Lewis," Jones explained. Hamilton's decision to publicly unfollow and block the UFC star underscored the depth of his disapproval.

Public apology after five years

Jones has now chosen to address the rift directly, offering Hamilton a clear apology during his recent interview. "Lewis was hugely disappointed in me because of what I'd done. If you're hearing this, Lewis: I'm sorry," he said. The timing of the apology, half a decade after the incident, suggests Jones has reflected on the backlash and recognised the impact his actions had on someone he respected.

Hamilton, who remains one of the most prominent athletes advocating for veganism and animal rights, has not responded to the apology. His silence may reflect either a lack of awareness of Jones' statement or a reluctance to revisit the episode. For Jones, the public gesture represents an attempt to close a chapter that clearly left an impression, even as both men continue their respective careers at the top of their sports.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,680
  • Podiums 137
  • Grand Prix 241
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Ferrari
Show full profile
show sidebar