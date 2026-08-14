UFC champion Jon Jones has publicly apologised to Lewis Hamilton, five years after a hunting incident in 2021 fractured their relationship. Jones shot a wild hog from a helicopter during a hunt with U.S. military personnel, prompting Hamilton to call him a "coward" on social media and sever contact. The Ferrari driver, a vocal animal rights advocate since adopting a vegan lifestyle in 2017, blocked Jones across all platforms following the episode.

Jones shared footage of the hunt in 2021, in which he joined a group of Army Rangers to shoot feral hogs from a helicopter using AR-15 rifles. He expressed pride in the kill and noted the animal was donated to a family in need. Hamilton, who has campaigned extensively on environmental and animal welfare issues, saw the post and sent Jones a lengthy private message condemning his actions.

Hamilton's message and the fallout

Speaking to AFLGlobal, Jones revealed the contents of Hamilton's rebuke. "Lewis saw that I'd shot the hog from the helicopter and sent me a long message afterwards. He called me a coward and said he thought I was better than that. According to him, you should kill an animal in a traditional way, like with a spear or bow and arrow," Jones said. Hamilton argued the animal deserved at least a chance to defend itself, framing the helicopter hunt as fundamentally unfair.

The criticism hit hard for Jones, who admitted he followed Hamilton's Formula 1 career closely. "He basically said only a coward would shoot an animal from a helicopter and that the animal should at least have a chance to fight back. Then he blocked me. I found that incredibly disappointing because I'd always been a fan of Lewis," Jones explained. Hamilton's decision to publicly unfollow and block the UFC star underscored the depth of his disapproval.

Public apology after five years

Jones has now chosen to address the rift directly, offering Hamilton a clear apology during his recent interview. "Lewis was hugely disappointed in me because of what I'd done. If you're hearing this, Lewis: I'm sorry," he said. The timing of the apology, half a decade after the incident, suggests Jones has reflected on the backlash and recognised the impact his actions had on someone he respected.

Hamilton, who remains one of the most prominent athletes advocating for veganism and animal rights, has not responded to the apology. His silence may reflect either a lack of awareness of Jones' statement or a reluctance to revisit the episode. For Jones, the public gesture represents an attempt to close a chapter that clearly left an impression, even as both men continue their respective careers at the top of their sports.