The 2027 Formula 1 grid is rapidly solidifying. Following Max Verstappen's contract extension at Red Bull and recent confirmations for Franco Colapinto, Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon, only seven seats remain unconfirmed for next season. With 17 of 22 drivers facing expiring contracts at the start of this cycle, the 2027 driver market has been one of the most fluid in recent memory, but the endgame is now in sight.

Verstappen's decision to stay at Red Bull through 2030, announced after weeks of speculation linking him to McLaren and Mercedes, effectively unlocked the rest of the grid. His commitment ended the standoff that had delayed decisions across multiple teams. What remains now is a collection of seats at teams facing either uncertainty over form or internal succession dilemmas.

Red Bull's junior puzzle remains unsolved

Red Bull has secured Verstappen but left the rest of its driver lineup in limbo. Isack Hadjar, widely expected to partner Verstappen at the senior team, has not been formally confirmed for 2027. Meanwhile, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, both currently racing for Racing Bulls, are waiting for clarity on their futures within the organisation.

Complicating matters is the reported interest in Nikola Tsolov, the Bulgarian driver competing in Formula 2. Tsolov is being seriously considered for a Racing Bulls seat, which would force Red Bull to choose between Lawson and Lindblad. One of them may find themselves without a drive despite being embedded in the Red Bull system. The decision reflects a broader challenge for Red Bull: how to manage a deep junior pool without enough seats to accommodate everyone.

Alonso holds the key at Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso's contract at Aston Martin expires at the end of this season, and his silence has been conspicuous. The Spaniard has not committed to an extension, likely because Aston Martin's performance has fallen short of the front-running ambitions that lured him from Alpine. Whether Alonso stays or departs will determine the complexion of the Silverstone-based team's 2027 lineup.

Lance Stroll, son of co-owner Lawrence Stroll, is expected to have his contract renewed regardless of Alonso's decision. The Canadian's position has rarely been in question given his family's control of the team. If Alonso does leave, Aston Martin will need to decide whether to promote from within or pursue an established name to lead development of what the team hopes will be a more competitive 2027 package.

Haas faces a crunch decision on Ocon

Haas has yet to confirm either of its 2027 drivers. Oliver Bearman, who had hoped to secure Lewis Hamilton's vacated Ferrari seat, will have to wait longer. Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur confirmed that Hamilton, now in his second season with the Scuderia, will remain for 2027. Bearman's chances of joining Ferrari hinge on what happens beyond next season.

Esteban Ocon's future in Formula 1 looks increasingly precarious. The Frenchman has been linked with a Haas exit for months, and time is running out to secure an alternative seat. Yuki Tsunoda, Rafael Câmara and Leonardo Fornaroli are all reportedly in contention for Haas drives. If Ocon loses his seat and cannot find another, it would mark an abrupt end to a career that once looked destined for a top team after his Alpine stint.

The seven remaining seats are split across four teams, each facing distinct questions. Red Bull must resolve its junior driver logjam. Aston Martin is waiting on Alonso. Haas must choose between youth and experience. What links them is timing. With pre-season testing five months away, the remaining moves will come quickly once the first domino falls.