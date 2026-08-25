user icon
icon

Steiner's stark warning to Russell: top team days could be over

<< Return to the news list
Steiner's stark warning to Russell: top team days could be over

George Russell faces intense scrutiny after being told by Guenther Steiner that he must improve immediately or risk ending his career in the midfield rather than at the front of Formula 1. The former Haas team principal delivered the stark assessment following Russell's underwhelming first half of the season, during which the Mercedes driver has fallen 59 points behind rookie teammate Kimi Antonelli in the championship standings after 11 races.

Russell entered 2025 as one of the favourites for the title, yet finds himself third in the standings and struggling to match the pace of Antonelli, who leads the championship in his debut season. Steiner believes the situation represents a career crossroads for the British driver, one that will determine whether he remains a fixture at a top team or slides towards F1's second tier.

More about George Russell George Russell reveals sports psychologist has been key to Mercedes performance since 2020

George Russell reveals sports psychologist has been key to Mercedes performance since 2020

Aug 14
 Mercedes expects grid penalties for Russell and Antonelli in second half of season

Mercedes expects grid penalties for Russell and Antonelli in second half of season

Aug 13

Speaking on The Red Flags Podcast, Steiner did not mince words. "I honestly think he needs to come up with the results now. Otherwise we know where this is heading. The good times are over if he doesn't turn it around," he said. While acknowledging that Russell has suffered his share of bad luck, including multiple mechanical retirements, Steiner insists the driver should be leading Mercedes, not trailing a first-year teammate.

Luck and reliability cannot excuse the deficit

Russell's season has been punctuated by mechanical failures, costing him points and potentially race wins. Steiner accepts this context but argues it does not fully explain the gap to Antonelli. "He's had a few unlucky moments in the first half of the season. I mean, he didn't always have luck. And I think nobody is more aware than him that he needs to perform better. He doesn't need us three clowns to tell him this wasn't good enough," Steiner remarked.

The implication is clear: Russell knows the scale of the problem. What remains uncertain is whether he can solve it across the remaining 12 races. Mercedes has historically been ruthless in pursuing performance, and the emergence of Antonelli as a genuine title contender has shifted internal dynamics at Brackley.

The midfield fate awaiting underperformers

Steiner's warning carries weight because the pattern he describes is well-established in modern Formula 1. The top four teams, Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull, operate with minimal tolerance for prolonged underperformance. Drivers who fail to deliver at this level are typically moved aside, often finding themselves at midfield outfits with limited championship prospects.

Recent history offers cautionary examples. Alex Albon was demoted from Red Bull and spent years rebuilding his reputation at Williams. Sergio Pérez, after being dismissed by Red Bull, endured a year out of the sport before securing a seat at Cadillac. Steiner sees Russell heading down a similar path if the current trajectory continues. "I mean, he's still a good driver, but he won't end up at one of the top four teams eventually. He will fall back to the midfield," Steiner said.

Twelve races to salvage a top-tier future

Russell remains mathematically in contention, sitting third in the standings with half the season still to run. A 59-point deficit to Antonelli is significant but not insurmountable, particularly if Mercedes can maintain its competitive edge and Russell can string together a consistent run of results. What he cannot afford is further reliability woes paired with being outpaced by his teammate on merit.

The second half of the season will serve as Russell's audition, not just for this year's title fight, but for his long-term standing in the sport. Steiner's assessment may be brutal, but it reflects the unforgiving reality of elite-level motorsport. Russell must deliver now, or risk becoming another cautionary tale of unfulfilled potential.

F1 News George Russell Mercedes

Replies (0)

Login to reply

NL Dutch Grand Prix

Local time 

NLDutch Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
425
2
Ferrari
338
3
McLaren
263
4
Red Bull Racing
186
5
Alpine F1
66
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
16
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
3
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,215
  • Podiums 30
  • Grand Prix 164
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile
show sidebar