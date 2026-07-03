Nikola Tsolov is expected to make his first appearance in an official Formula 1 session before the end of the season, but Red Bull's Bulgarian protégé must first clear a regulatory hurdle that has so far kept him out of Friday practice duties. Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer confirmed to Sky Germany that the team plans to fast-track the 19-year-old through a TPC test to secure the superlicence points needed for free practice participation, with the session likely scheduled for autumn.

The delay is notable given Tsolov's status as one of the most promising juniors in the Red Bull system. He currently sits among the front-runners in Formula 2 and has been linked with a 2025 race seat at Racing Bulls, yet his only time in a Red Bull F1 car remains a demonstration run in Sofia last year, piloting a 2011-spec RB7. When Racing Bulls handed a rookie outing to Ayumu Iwasa in Austria last weekend instead of Tsolov, the decision raised questions about the Bulgarian's readiness.

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The superlicence complication

Bayer clarified that the issue is administrative rather than performance-based. Tsolov requires 25 superlicence points to participate in Friday free practice, five short of the 40 needed for a full race licence. According to Auto Motor und Sport, his Formula 3 results should have already secured enough points for practice sessions, but Red Bull appears to be taking a cautious approach. A TPC test, which grants additional superlicence points and allows teams to run young drivers in current machinery outside of race weekends, would resolve the shortfall.

"We are considering having him complete a TPC test because he needs a licence to participate in Friday free practice," Bayer told Sky Germany. "He's still missing some kilometres. We want to schedule that before autumn." The statement suggests Red Bull is treating Tsolov's F1 integration as a process rather than an urgent promotion, despite speculation that a race seat could materialise as early as next season.

Racing Bulls holds firm on 2025 lineup

Bayer pushed back against reports that Tsolov has been promised a seat for 2025, emphasising that both Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls' current reserve drivers, remain in contention. "Those are just rumours," Bayer said. "He's doing great and he's an enormous talent that we are obviously keeping an eye on. But we've only had seven races so far and Liam and Arvid are doing well. So that's not a topic right now."

The careful wording reflects Red Bull's broader dilemma with its junior programme. Lawson, who impressed during his five-race stint replacing Daniel Ricciardo last season, is widely considered the front-runner for any Racing Bulls vacancy. Lindblad, meanwhile, is racing in Formula 3 this year and remains part of the long-term pipeline. Tsolov's path to a race seat depends not only on his own results but on how Red Bull navigates its commitments to multiple high-potential drivers.

F2 title could force Red Bull's hand

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Tsolov could accelerate his case by winning the Formula 2 championship. Under FIA regulations, the F2 title winner must vacate the series, which would force Red Bull to find alternative racing arrangements for 2025. At present, Tsolov sits in strong championship contention with 15 rounds remaining, making the scenario more than hypothetical. If he secures the title, Red Bull would face a choice between placing him in a race seat, loaning him to another team, or sidelining a proven talent for a year.

For now, Racing Bulls appears committed to getting Tsolov official F1 mileage in the second half of the season. A free practice outing, once the superlicence formalities are cleared, would serve as both a developmental step and a public signal of intent. Whether that translates into a race seat next year remains contingent on factors beyond Tsolov's control, but his progression through Red Bull's system continues to follow a familiar trajectory for drivers the organisation considers serious prospects.