user icon
icon

Why Red Bull's Tsolov still hasn't driven an F1 car

<< Return to the news list
Why Red Bull's Tsolov still hasn't driven an F1 car

Nikola Tsolov is expected to make his first appearance in an official Formula 1 session before the end of the season, but Red Bull's Bulgarian protégé must first clear a regulatory hurdle that has so far kept him out of Friday practice duties. Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer confirmed to Sky Germany that the team plans to fast-track the 19-year-old through a TPC test to secure the superlicence points needed for free practice participation, with the session likely scheduled for autumn.

The delay is notable given Tsolov's status as one of the most promising juniors in the Red Bull system. He currently sits among the front-runners in Formula 2 and has been linked with a 2025 race seat at Racing Bulls, yet his only time in a Red Bull F1 car remains a demonstration run in Sofia last year, piloting a 2011-spec RB7. When Racing Bulls handed a rookie outing to Ayumu Iwasa in Austria last weekend instead of Tsolov, the decision raised questions about the Bulgarian's readiness.

More about Nikola Tsolov Tsolov set for F1 debut as Red Bull shuffles 2027 lineup

Tsolov set for F1 debut as Red Bull shuffles 2027 lineup

Jun 24

The superlicence complication

Bayer clarified that the issue is administrative rather than performance-based. Tsolov requires 25 superlicence points to participate in Friday free practice, five short of the 40 needed for a full race licence. According to Auto Motor und Sport, his Formula 3 results should have already secured enough points for practice sessions, but Red Bull appears to be taking a cautious approach. A TPC test, which grants additional superlicence points and allows teams to run young drivers in current machinery outside of race weekends, would resolve the shortfall.

"We are considering having him complete a TPC test because he needs a licence to participate in Friday free practice," Bayer told Sky Germany. "He's still missing some kilometres. We want to schedule that before autumn." The statement suggests Red Bull is treating Tsolov's F1 integration as a process rather than an urgent promotion, despite speculation that a race seat could materialise as early as next season.

Racing Bulls holds firm on 2025 lineup

Bayer pushed back against reports that Tsolov has been promised a seat for 2025, emphasising that both Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls' current reserve drivers, remain in contention. "Those are just rumours," Bayer said. "He's doing great and he's an enormous talent that we are obviously keeping an eye on. But we've only had seven races so far and Liam and Arvid are doing well. So that's not a topic right now."

The careful wording reflects Red Bull's broader dilemma with its junior programme. Lawson, who impressed during his five-race stint replacing Daniel Ricciardo last season, is widely considered the front-runner for any Racing Bulls vacancy. Lindblad, meanwhile, is racing in Formula 3 this year and remains part of the long-term pipeline. Tsolov's path to a race seat depends not only on his own results but on how Red Bull navigates its commitments to multiple high-potential drivers.

F2 title could force Red Bull's hand

Auto Motor und Sport reports that Tsolov could accelerate his case by winning the Formula 2 championship. Under FIA regulations, the F2 title winner must vacate the series, which would force Red Bull to find alternative racing arrangements for 2025. At present, Tsolov sits in strong championship contention with 15 rounds remaining, making the scenario more than hypothetical. If he secures the title, Red Bull would face a choice between placing him in a race seat, loaning him to another team, or sidelining a proven talent for a year.

For now, Racing Bulls appears committed to getting Tsolov official F1 mileage in the second half of the season. A free practice outing, once the superlicence formalities are cleared, would serve as both a developmental step and a public signal of intent. Whether that translates into a race seat next year remains contingent on factors beyond Tsolov's control, but his progression through Red Bull's system continues to follow a familiar trajectory for drivers the organisation considers serious prospects.

F1 News Nikola Tsolov Racing Bulls

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
302
2
Ferrari
204
3
McLaren
159
4
Red Bull Racing
115
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
41
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
See full schedule

Driver profile

BG Nikola Tsolov -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country BG
  • Date of b. Dec 21 2006 (19)
  • Place of b. Sofia, BG
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Bulls
Show full profile
show sidebar