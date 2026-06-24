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Tsolov set for F1 debut as Red Bull shuffles 2027 lineup

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Tsolov set for F1 debut as Red Bull shuffles 2027 lineup

Red Bull has informed 19-year-old junior driver Nikola Tsolov that he will race for Racing Bulls in 2027, according to Spanish outlet SoyMotor. The Bulgarian, currently second in Formula 2 with three wins this season, has impressed senior management enough to secure promotion. His path into F1 remains tangled, however, with the rest of Red Bull's four-seat puzzle dependent on Max Verstappen's decision to stay or leave the main team.

Tsolov joined the Red Bull Junior Team after several years at the Alpine Academy, making an immediate impression with his aggressive racecraft and maturity beyond his years. He sampled a Red Bull F1 car during a showrun in Sofia last year and is also managed by A14 Management, the firm founded by Fernando Alonso. His F2 form this season has accelerated his timeline: three race wins and consistent points scoring have put him firmly in Red Bull's promotion conversation.

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SoyMotor reports that Tsolov's seat is now secured regardless of the wider reshuffle, a sign that Red Bull views him as a long-term asset rather than a stopgap. Whether that commitment holds if the team faces a cascading driver crisis remains to be seen, but for now, the 19-year-old appears to have done enough to earn his chance.

Verstappen decision shapes the rest of the grid

Red Bull's 2027 lineup depends almost entirely on Verstappen. If the four-time champion renews with Red Bull Racing, SoyMotor claims Liam Lawson would be forced out of Racing Bulls to make room for Tsolov. If Verstappen leaves after a decade with the team, the entire structure reopens. Lawson could move up to the senior squad, creating natural space for Tsolov at the junior outfit without forcing anyone out.

Lawson's own position remains fragile despite a solid debut stint replacing Daniel Ricciardo mid-2024. He has been competitive alongside Yuki Tsunoda but has yet to demonstrate the dominant form that typically earns Red Bull graduates a permanent seat. Verstappen's contract situation, still unresolved publicly, casts a shadow over every other decision in the Red Bull system.

Red Bull's junior pathway under scrutiny

Tsolov's reported promotion adds another data point to Red Bull's uneven junior development record. The programme has produced Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel, but also discarded drivers like Juri Vips, Liam Lawson (if he is indeed moved on), and others who never received a fair shot. Tsolov's early promotion suggests Red Bull is willing to gamble on raw potential rather than wait for a title-winning F2 campaign, a shift from its more cautious approach in recent years.

Racing Bulls has functioned primarily as a testing ground, not a destination. Drivers who do not graduate within two seasons are typically replaced. Tsolov will enter that environment knowing the clock starts immediately. His F2 performances have bought him entry, but sustained results in F1 machinery will determine whether he becomes a footnote or a fixture in the Red Bull system.

What happens next

Red Bull has not confirmed the report, and Verstappen's contract status remains the critical unknown. Until he commits publicly, every junior driver decision carries an asterisk. Tsolov's promotion, if accurate, signals confidence in his ceiling, but it also exposes the fragility of Red Bull's current driver market. One decision at the top reshapes everything below. The silly season has months left to run, and Tsolov's name is now firmly in the mix.

F1 News Nikola Tsolov Red Bull Racing Racing Bulls

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Driver profile

BG Nikola Tsolov -
  • Team -
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  • Country BG
  • Date of b. Dec 21 2006 (19)
  • Place of b. Sofia, BG
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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