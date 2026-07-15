Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer has dismissed speculation that Red Bull junior Nikola Tsolov is guaranteed a Formula 1 seat for 2026, despite the Bulgarian's dominant start to his Formula 2 campaign. Bayer told Sky Sports that Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad are both performing at a high level, and that talk of an imminent driver change is premature. The statement comes as Tsolov's six wins in seven race weekends have fuelled rumours that Racing Bulls could promote him at the expense of current drivers, particularly Lawson.

Tsolov, 19, leads the Formula 2 championship and has emerged as one of the standout talents in Red Bull's junior programme this season. His rapid ascent has naturally intensified scrutiny on the Racing Bulls lineup, with Lawson's future the subject of persistent paddock speculation. Bayer confirmed that the team is planning a testing programme to give Tsolov more mileage in a Formula 1 car, but stopped short of committing to a race seat.

"We are currently looking at the options to give him a TPC test. He still needs some kilometres to be eligible for the licence that allows him to participate in a free practice session. We want to make that happen in the autumn," Bayer explained. The plan reflects Racing Bulls' longer-term approach to Tsolov's development, particularly given that he does not yet hold the superlicence points required to race in Formula 1.

Bayer's defence of current lineup

Bayer was emphatic in rejecting suggestions that Tsolov's promotion is a foregone conclusion. "Right now, those are nothing more than rumours. He is doing excellently and is without doubt a great talent that we are closely monitoring. But we have only completed seven races, and Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad are both also performing at a high level. A driver change is therefore not on the agenda at all."

The remarks amount to a public show of support for Lawson, who has scored points in seven of nine grands prix this season and consistently outperformed teammate Lindblad. They also underscore the competitive dynamic within Red Bull's driver pool, where strong results from multiple juniors complicate rather than clarify promotion decisions. Bayer's framing suggests that Tsolov's Formula 2 form alone will not be sufficient to displace an established driver mid-contract.

Lawson unfazed by speculation

Lawson himself appears untroubled by the rumours surrounding his seat. The New Zealander, who has finished ahead of Lindblad in every race this season, said he is focused entirely on his on-track performance. "I'm honestly not occupied at all with the speculation about my future," Lawson said. "The summer break is traditionally the moment when a lot gets discussed, but first there are still a number of important races on the programme. My full focus is on continuing the line of recent weeks."

Lawson added that he has learned to tune out the noise that accompanies any competitive driver market. "I've been around this sport long enough now to know how it works. There is always a lot written and speculated about, but I don't engage with that. I want to go into the summer break with a few strong results, and I'll see about the rest afterwards."

What Tsolov needs to force the issue

For Tsolov to become a realistic candidate for a 2026 seat, he will need to secure the Formula 2 title and accumulate the necessary superlicence points. Red Bull has historically been willing to promote drivers aggressively when their junior credentials are overwhelming, but Bayer's comments suggest the threshold for displacing Lawson or Lindblad is higher than Tsolov's current seven-race sample. Racing Bulls' autumn testing plan will provide a clearer indication of how seriously the team views his short-term prospects, but for now, the focus remains on continuity rather than disruption.