George Russell's championship challenge has been undermined by another mechanical failure, this time an anti-stall activation at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix that dropped him to near-last. The Mercedes driver, who entered the season as a title favourite, now sits third in the standings heading into the summer break and admits he has never experienced such sustained bad luck across any category of his career. With teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli capitalising on cleaner weekends, the contrast in fortunes within the Mercedes garage has become a defining narrative of the season.

Russell's car triggered anti-stall protection off the line in Budapest, a system designed to prevent the engine from stalling but which left him stationary as the field streamed past. The failure condemned him to a damage-limitation race from the back of the grid, his second victory of the year now a distant memory as reliability issues continue to erode his points haul. Speaking after the race, Russell cut a dejected figure and acknowledged the toll the first half of the season has taken.

Mercedes searching for answers

Russell told international media that the team is now conducting an internal review to determine whether driver input or procedural errors are contributing to the pattern of failures. "Of course these things happen, but the whole team feels that frustration too. They're as disappointed as I am," Russell said. "We need to investigate whether there's something we're doing wrong ourselves that's causing these problems. Other drivers have had bad luck too, but it feels like it's happening to me far more often this year than to others."

The anti-stall incident adds to a growing list of technical setbacks that have prevented Russell from mounting a sustained title fight. While Antonelli has secured race wins and consistent podiums, Russell has managed just two victories despite starting the year as the more experienced driver and the man many tipped to lead Mercedes' challenge. The disparity has raised questions about whether the issues are isolated mechanical failures or symptomatic of a deeper problem with how Russell's side of the garage is operating the car.

A season unlike any other

Russell pointed to the start sequence data as evidence that the failure was beyond his control. He explained that he applied minimal throttle input, yet the engine revs began to fluctuate erratically before the anti-stall system engaged. "Hopefully the luck turns around later in this season," Russell said. "I wouldn't wish this on anyone, but I've never experienced a season like this, not in Formula 1 and not in the years before in other categories."

The summer break arrives at a critical juncture. Russell acknowledged he needs the reset, with the mental and emotional weight of repeated disappointments now visible. Mercedes will use the shutdown period to analyse whether patterns exist in the failures and whether setup or operational changes are required. For Russell, the second half of the season represents a chance to salvage a campaign that began with championship ambitions but has since been defined by misfortune he insists is unprecedented in his career.