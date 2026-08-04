Alan Permane, Racing Bulls team principal, has downplayed the immediate consequences of a potential Max Verstappen departure from Red Bull, stating that the four-time world champion does not drive for his team and that any strategic decisions rest with the parent operation. The remarks come as speculation about Verstappen's future continues to dominate the F1 paddock ahead of the summer break, when the Dutchman could activate a contract clause despite his current deal running through 2028. For a junior squad traditionally used as a talent incubator, Permane's detachment reflects the limited formal influence Faenza holds over Red Bull's driver strategy, even as a vacancy at the senior team would logically create promotion pathways.

Permane deflects to Red Bull leadership

Asked by Formule1.nl whether a Verstappen exit would affect Racing Bulls' driver line-up, Permane offered a blunt response. "For my team, nothing changes, because Max doesn't drive for us," he said. "If you want to know what happens at Red Bull, you need to ask Laurent Mekies that question." Mekies, sporting director at Red Bull Racing, is positioned as the decision-maker on senior team driver choices. Permane made clear he holds no jurisdiction over those selections. "It's up to Laurent to decide who drives for Red Bull next season. That's not my call."

The deflection is both practical and political. Racing Bulls operates under Red Bull's ownership structure, but the teams function with separate budgets, personnel, and competitive objectives. While the junior outfit has historically supplied talent to the main team, including Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, and Verstappen himself, the final say on promotions has never belonged to the Faenza management. Permane's reluctance to speculate reflects that reality, but also a wider uncertainty about whether Red Bull would even look internally to replace Verstappen.

Promotion possible, but timeline unclear

Permane did acknowledge that a Verstappen departure could indirectly alter Racing Bulls' situation. If Red Bull opens a seat, promoting from within would be the natural first consideration. Yet the British team principal stressed that any such scenario remains too distant and fluid to assess. "There are far too many unknown factors at the moment to predict what the line-up will look like in 2027," Permane said. "We simply don't know which decisions will be made."

Liam Lawson represents the most recent case study. The New Zealander was promoted to Red Bull last season after two underwhelming races but was subsequently returned to Racing Bulls. His trajectory illustrates both the opportunity and the volatility of the Red Bull junior system. Should Verstappen leave, Red Bull could opt for Lawson, Yuki Tsunoda, or an external hire. McLaren has been frequently mentioned as a potential destination for Verstappen, though both CEO Zak Brown and Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen have denied active discussions.

Red Bull's strategic calculus

Verstappen's contract includes a clause reportedly exercisable during the summer break, a detail that has kept the rumour mill active despite Red Bull's public confidence. The timing matters. If the Dutchman were to trigger an exit, Red Bull would face a choice between grooming a successor from Faenza or pursuing an established name from a rival team. The latter option would mark a departure from Red Bull's long-standing preference for promoting from within, but losing a driver of Verstappen's calibre might justify the shift.

For Racing Bulls, the wait-and-see approach is the only viable stance. Permane's team cannot control the outcome, only prepare for the possibilities. Whether that means losing a driver to promotion or continuing with the current roster depends entirely on decisions made several hundred kilometres away in Milton Keynes. Until Verstappen's intentions become clear, Racing Bulls remains a bystander in its own succession story.