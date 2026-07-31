Max Verstappen has received another open invitation to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series, with Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks confirming ongoing conversations about getting the four-time world champion behind the wheel of one of their cars. The offer comes despite manufacturer conflicts that continue to complicate any potential crossover, with Trackhouse running Chevrolet machinery while Red Bull partners with Ford in Formula 1.

Marks told the Speed with Harvick and Buxton podcast that Verstappen remains on the team's radar, even as technical and commercial barriers persist. "They have a different power unit in Formula 1. There are all kinds of conflicts with brands and so on, but it's definitely on his radar," Marks said. Trackhouse operates Project 91, an initiative designed to give drivers from other racing disciplines a chance in NASCAR, and the Red Bull-affiliated team has positioned itself as the natural entry point for Verstappen should he ever commit to an oval race.

The manufacturer problem

Marks confirmed that discussions have taken place within the Red Bull ecosystem, though the Chevrolet-Ford split presents a real obstacle. "I mean, it's certainly gone through the Red Bull ecosystem, we've had those conversations, and you know it's someone who wants to participate in all kinds of racing," Marks explained. "I think it's going to be difficult now, but I certainly wouldn't want to rule it out for the future."

Red Bull's tie-up with Ford in Formula 1, formalized through their power unit partnership from 2026 onward, complicates any arrangement with a Chevrolet-backed NASCAR operation. While Trackhouse has Red Bull branding through its motorsport network, the manufacturer loyalty lines remain firm in American stock car racing.

Verstappen's oval hesitation

Verstappen follows NASCAR but has previously stated he is not particularly interested in racing on ovals, a stance that sets him apart from other Formula 1 drivers who have taken up NASCAR opportunities in recent years. Kevin Magnussen and Kimi Räikkönen both competed in Cup Series races, with Räikkönen making his debut at Watkins Glen in 2011 and returning for a one-off in 2022.

The ongoing courtship of Verstappen by American racing figures stems partly from Kyle Larson's 2021 claim that he was a better all-round driver than the Dutchman, a statement that drew widespread ridicule in European motorsport circles. Yet NASCAR's interest in Verstappen is less about settling a debate and more about the commercial and sporting value of landing the sport's most dominant active driver.

What comes next

Marks' comments suggest that while a Verstappen NASCAR appearance remains unlikely in the short term, the door is not closed. Project 91 has successfully brought in international talent before, and Trackhouse's Red Bull connection keeps the conversation alive. Whether Verstappen's reluctance to race ovals or the manufacturer politics prove the bigger obstacle remains unclear, but for now, the invitation stands without a date attached.