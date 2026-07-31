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Why Red Bull is still fighting the FIA's engine decision

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Why Red Bull is still fighting the FIA's engine decision

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has issued a direct warning to the FIA over its decision to classify Red Bull as the manufacturer with the best combustion engine, arguing the ruling could impose crippling development restrictions through 2027. Speaking to AutoHebdo, Mekies confirmed Red Bull remains in active discussions with the governing body and is concerned about the financial and competitive cost of being locked out of engine upgrades while rivals are permitted to catch up.

The controversy centres on the FIA's application of its ADUO (Asymmetric Development and Operation) framework, introduced to prevent manufacturers from falling too far behind. Under the system, the engine manufacturer judged to be leading is barred from certain updates, while those trailing are granted development tokens to close the gap. Red Bull's classification surprised many in the paddock, not least because Mercedes holds a clear on-track advantage over the Milton Keynes squad this season.

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Red Bull's frustration is compounded by the fact that Mercedes, despite its performance edge, has been granted an ADUO token. The disconnect between dyno figures and race results has left the team questioning the FIA's methodology. Mekies made clear that the decision, if confirmed, would prevent Red Bull from making any engine updates as the sole manufacturer without development clearance.

Red Bull's appeal to the FIA

"We are still in discussion with the FIA, because we were very surprised by their decision," Mekies told AutoHebdo. "If this provisional assessment is definitively confirmed, namely that we have the best engine, it would result in a huge penalty for the programme in the second half of 2026 and for 2027. We would be the only ones not allowed to implement updates."

The Frenchman, who joined Red Bull from Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season, stressed that the implications extend beyond sporting fairness. Being designated the leading manufacturer restricts Red Bull's ability to respond to the new power unit regulations, which take full effect in 2026. Rivals would be permitted incremental gains while Red Bull remains frozen, a scenario the team argues is untenable given the current performance picture.

Financial and operational cost already mounting

Mekies revealed that Red Bull is already incurring costs as a result of the uncertainty. "Given the significant consequences of this assessment, we are therefore taking the time together with the FIA to ensure that the analysis is carried out as well as possible," he said. "There are costs attached to this, and we are paying them every day."

Red Bull's priority, according to Mekies, is to prevent those costs from escalating further and to avoid the ruling's effects spilling into the second half of 2026 and beyond. The team is pushing for a reassessment before the FIA's provisional classification becomes permanent. "Our priority is to prevent those costs from rising further and to ensure that the consequences of this decision do not carry over into the second half of 2026 and into 2027. That is why we are continuing these discussions with them," Mekies added.

Red Bull's challenge now is to persuade the FIA that its internal engine data does not reflect competitive reality. With the 2026 power unit era looming and development windows narrowing, the outcome of these talks will have a direct bearing on Red Bull's ability to fight at the front in the coming seasons.

F1 News Laurent Mekies Red Bull Racing

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Driver profile

FR Laurent Mekies -
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  • Country FR
  • Date of b. Apr 28 1977 (49)
  • Place of b. Tours, FR
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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Red Bull Racing
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