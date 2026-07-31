Andrea Kimi Antonelli's commanding championship lead remains under threat from Mercedes' persistent reliability problems, according to Riccardo Patrese. The Italian former driver, speaking to Compare.bet, believes his young compatriot cannot consider the title secure despite six race wins in the opening half of the season and a podium finish in Hungary that extended his advantage over teammate George Russell.

Antonelli's trajectory represents one of the season's most compelling narratives. After a difficult debut campaign that saw many observers favour Russell for the championship, the young Italian has answered his critics with a string of victories that have rewritten expectations. His third-place finish at the Hungaroring underscored both his consistency and his ability to maximise results even when outright pace is not available. Yet Patrese, who knows the pressures of title fights intimately, refuses to accept the outcome as foregone.

"No, I don't think Kimi is already world champion," Patrese said. "We've seen again that reliability can make the difference, even for Kimi." The comment reflects a reality that has shadowed Mercedes throughout the year. While the German manufacturer has returned to competitiveness after recent lean seasons, power unit gremlins have surfaced repeatedly, threatening to undermine what should be a dominant campaign.

The reliability variable Mercedes cannot ignore

Patrese's assessment centres on the fragility of Antonelli's advantage with 11 races remaining. "Kimi must be the favourite, he's in a very strong position, he's in fantastic form and the car is also super-competitive when it works," he explained. The qualifier carries weight. Mercedes' engine troubles have not been isolated incidents but a recurring pattern that introduces volatility into what appears a settled championship battle.

"He is certainly the favourite, but at this stage, with eleven Grands Prix to go, the gap is not big enough for Kimi to say: 'Okay, I'm going to be world champion,'" Patrese added. His caution is rooted in experience. Championships have been surrendered from stronger positions when mechanical fortune shifts, and the Italian clearly believes Antonelli's margin does not yet offer immunity from such a reversal.

Russell remains in the equation

Patrese does, however, acknowledge that Antonelli holds a psychological edge over Russell. "Kimi is in a better position than George Russell. Kimi has already proven many times that he can be more competitive than Russell," he said. The intra-team dynamic has shifted decisively since the season began, with Antonelli establishing himself as the lead driver in a partnership many expected Russell to dominate.

Yet Patrese frames the championship as ultimately a battle against mechanical fragility rather than teammate rivalry. "There is one question for Mercedes, and that is reliability," he stated. For a team that has historically prided itself on operational excellence, the ongoing power unit concerns represent an uncomfortable reality that could yet define the outcome of the season.

Antonelli's strengths may not be enough

Patrese's enthusiasm for Antonelli's form is unambiguous. "It will be interesting to see what happens between Kimi and Russell in the future. But Kimi is getting stronger and stronger, he makes no mistakes, he is incredibly fast and his car is fast. That's why he is the favourite," he concluded. The assessment captures Antonelli's current state: a driver in complete command of his machinery and his mindset, extracting maximum performance with minimal error.

Whether that proves sufficient depends on factors beyond his control. Mercedes must solve its reliability puzzle if Antonelli is to convert dominance into silverware. With over 40 per cent of the season still to run, the championship remains a test of engineering resilience as much as driving brilliance. Antonelli has done everything asked of him; now Mercedes must deliver the platform to finish what he has started.