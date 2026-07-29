Lance Stroll has surpassed Alain Prost in career Grand Prix starts, reaching 200 races at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Canadian, active in Formula 1 since 2017, has now competed in more races than the four-time world champion, who retired after 199 starts. The milestone underscores the expansion of the modern F1 calendar, and highlights a statistical curiosity: longevity in the sport no longer correlates with success in the way it once did.

Stroll's 200th race at the Hungaroring was unremarkable. He finished 13th, outside the points, though Aston Martin's latest updates allowed him and Fernando Alonso to compete in the midfield battle. For a driver who has never won a race, the milestone is a function of opportunity and team ownership rather than performance. Prost, by contrast, won 51 races and four titles in his 199 starts. The comparison is stark, and not in Stroll's favour.

A select group, but not an elite one

Stroll becomes only the 25th driver in F1 history to reach 200 races. The current grid includes seven others who have hit the mark: Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Pérez, Nico Hülkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz. Longevity was once rare. The modern calendar, now featuring 24 races per season, has changed that calculus entirely. Thirty years ago, a driver might compete in 16 races per year. Stroll has benefited from the expanded schedule and, crucially, from the financial and structural security that comes with his father owning the team.

Of the 25 drivers who have reached 200 or more starts, only three have never won a race: Stroll, Hülkenberg, and Andrea de Cesaris. All three have secured at least one pole position, though Stroll's came in a rain-affected qualifying session at the 2020 Turkish Grand Prix. De Cesaris, who raced in the 1980s and 1990s, remains the record holder for most starts without a win at 208. Hülkenberg sits on 220 and counting. Stroll, barring a shock result, seems destined to join them in that particular footnote.

What the milestone reveals about modern F1

The fact that Stroll has outlasted Prost in raw starts is not a reflection of ability. The calendar has nearly doubled in size since the Frenchman's era, and team structures have become more stable. Prost raced in an era where retirements were frequent, and where driver turnover was dictated by performance rather than ownership. Stroll's tenure at Aston Martin, formerly Racing Point and Force India, has been underwritten by his father Lawrence, who purchased the team in 2018. That security has allowed him to accumulate starts at a rate few drivers in history could match.

For Aston Martin, the milestone is less a cause for celebration than a reminder of the team's stagnation. Despite significant investment and the arrival of design chief Dan Fallows, the team has slipped backwards since its strong start to 2023. Stroll's 13th place in Hungary was the latest in a long run of anonymous finishes. Alonso, 43, has grown visibly frustrated. The team's updates have closed the gap to the midfield, but remain a long way short of the top four. Stroll's 200th race came and went without fanfare, and the narrative around it is telling: longevity without silverware is a statistic, not a legacy.