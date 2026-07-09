Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has signalled that the sport will significantly expand its sprint race programme in 2027, with nine or ten events expected on the calendar compared to the current six. Speaking to Sky Sports following the Silverstone sprint weekend, Domenicali pointed to the 150,000-strong Friday crowd at the British Grand Prix as evidence that the format now delivers both commercial and competitive value.

The move represents a near-doubling of sprint opportunities and will create additional championship points across the season. While the specific venues have not been confirmed, organisers of the Italian Grand Prix have indicated Monza will host a sprint in the coming years, though no formal announcement has been made. Domenicali stated that details will be revealed alongside the full 2027 calendar, which he said would be published "very soon".

Sprints have been part of the Formula 1 calendar since 2021, though the format has undergone multiple revisions. The current structure sees Friday feature a single free practice session followed by sprint qualifying. Saturday opens with the sprint race itself, after which the weekend proceeds as normal with qualifying and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The format has stabilised after initial scepticism, and the commercial appeal to promoters is now clear.

Domenicali's case for expansion

Domenicali framed the expansion as both a response to fan engagement and a necessary risk for the sport's evolution. "Maybe you remember, but at the beginning people were sceptical about what we were doing," he told Sky Sports. "I think we have the task to, in a certain way, be brave and think outside the box."

The CEO specifically referenced the Silverstone attendance figures as justification for the decision. "I think you see the effect. With the 150,000 people we had on Friday at Silverstone, it would be wrong not to offer action," he said. Silverstone's sprint weekend drew one of the largest Friday crowds in recent memory, a metric that carries weight with both circuit promoters and F1's commercial rights holders.

Format stability after years of iteration

The sprint format has evolved considerably since its introduction. Early iterations saw sprint qualifying determine the grid for the Grand Prix itself, a structure that proved unpopular with teams and drivers. The current model awards points only for the sprint race, with the main event grid set by traditional Saturday qualifying. That separation has reduced strategic confusion and allowed sprints to function as standalone contests rather than preludes.

Six circuits currently host sprints in 2025, though the exact rotation changes year to year. The expansion to nine or ten events will increase the total points haul available across the season, with potential implications for both the drivers' and constructors' championships. Teams have previously raised concerns about the operational and budgetary strain of additional sprint weekends, though those objections appear to have been overruled by the commercial case.

What comes next

Domenicali's comments suggest the expanded sprint calendar will be formalised when the 2027 schedule is announced in the coming weeks. The decision aligns with Liberty Media's broader strategy of maximising track action and attendance across race weekends, particularly on Fridays, which have historically drawn smaller crowds. Whether the format continues to deliver competitive unpredictability, or simply becomes another points-scoring procession, will depend on how teams adapt their strategies as sprints become a more regular fixture.