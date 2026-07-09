user icon
icon

Why F1 is set to nearly double its sprint race calendar

<< Return to the news list
Why F1 is set to nearly double its sprint race calendar

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has signalled that the sport will significantly expand its sprint race programme in 2027, with nine or ten events expected on the calendar compared to the current six. Speaking to Sky Sports following the Silverstone sprint weekend, Domenicali pointed to the 150,000-strong Friday crowd at the British Grand Prix as evidence that the format now delivers both commercial and competitive value.

The move represents a near-doubling of sprint opportunities and will create additional championship points across the season. While the specific venues have not been confirmed, organisers of the Italian Grand Prix have indicated Monza will host a sprint in the coming years, though no formal announcement has been made. Domenicali stated that details will be revealed alongside the full 2027 calendar, which he said would be published "very soon".

More about Stefano Domenicali How F1's CEO is handling Verstappen's threat to quit

How F1's CEO is handling Verstappen's threat to quit

Jul 9
 F1 chief eyes return of cancelled Middle East race

F1 chief eyes return of cancelled Middle East race

Jul 6

Sprints have been part of the Formula 1 calendar since 2021, though the format has undergone multiple revisions. The current structure sees Friday feature a single free practice session followed by sprint qualifying. Saturday opens with the sprint race itself, after which the weekend proceeds as normal with qualifying and the Grand Prix on Sunday. The format has stabilised after initial scepticism, and the commercial appeal to promoters is now clear.

Domenicali's case for expansion

Domenicali framed the expansion as both a response to fan engagement and a necessary risk for the sport's evolution. "Maybe you remember, but at the beginning people were sceptical about what we were doing," he told Sky Sports. "I think we have the task to, in a certain way, be brave and think outside the box."

The CEO specifically referenced the Silverstone attendance figures as justification for the decision. "I think you see the effect. With the 150,000 people we had on Friday at Silverstone, it would be wrong not to offer action," he said. Silverstone's sprint weekend drew one of the largest Friday crowds in recent memory, a metric that carries weight with both circuit promoters and F1's commercial rights holders.

Format stability after years of iteration

The sprint format has evolved considerably since its introduction. Early iterations saw sprint qualifying determine the grid for the Grand Prix itself, a structure that proved unpopular with teams and drivers. The current model awards points only for the sprint race, with the main event grid set by traditional Saturday qualifying. That separation has reduced strategic confusion and allowed sprints to function as standalone contests rather than preludes.

Six circuits currently host sprints in 2025, though the exact rotation changes year to year. The expansion to nine or ten events will increase the total points haul available across the season, with potential implications for both the drivers' and constructors' championships. Teams have previously raised concerns about the operational and budgetary strain of additional sprint weekends, though those objections appear to have been overruled by the commercial case.

What comes next

Domenicali's comments suggest the expanded sprint calendar will be formalised when the 2027 schedule is announced in the coming weeks. The decision aligns with Liberty Media's broader strategy of maximising track action and attendance across race weekends, particularly on Fridays, which have historically drawn smaller crowds. Whether the format continues to deliver competitive unpredictability, or simply becomes another points-scoring procession, will depend on how teams adapt their strategies as sprints become a more regular fixture.

F1 News Stefano Domenicali

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
333
2
Ferrari
255
3
McLaren
179
4
Red Bull Racing
128
5
Alpine F1
63
6
Racing Bulls
56
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
6
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
See full schedule

Driver profile

IT Stefano Domenicali -
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country IT
  • Date of b. May 11 1965 (61)
  • Place of b. Imola, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile
show sidebar