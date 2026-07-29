NS, the Dutch national railway operator, has confirmed a comprehensive logistical plan for the final Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort next month, deploying over 300 extra staff daily and extending train services to manage an expected 50,000 passengers per day. The move underscores the operational challenge of hosting a modern Formula 1 race without permanent transport infrastructure, and the pressure on organisers to deliver a final edition that matches the scale of previous years.

The race, scheduled for 23 August, will be the last Dutch GP on the F1 calendar after organisers opted not to renew their contract beyond 2025. Without state subsidies, the event must remain commercially viable, and a smooth public transport operation has become central to that equation. Previous editions saw grandstands packed with fans in orange, the vast majority arriving by train rather than car.

What changes for race weekend

According to De Telegraaf, NS has adjusted its national timetable to accommodate not only the Dutch GP but also concurrent events including the Lowlands music festival. Trains to Zandvoort will be extended in length, while temporary platforms will be installed at Zandvoort station and an additional staircase added at Haarlem, the main interchange point for race traffic. Extra check-in and check-out terminals will be deployed, and several level crossings will be closed to expedite train movements.

The operation reflects lessons learned from 2021 to 2024, when Zandvoort's brief return to the F1 calendar proved both a logistical test and a commercial success. NS has consistently scaled up capacity for the event, but the final edition carries added symbolic weight. Organisers have framed it as a celebration rather than a retreat, though the decision not to extend reflects the financial realities facing European races that lack government backing.

Why the Dutch GP is ending

Zandvoort's absence from the 2026 calendar onwards is not tied to declining interest. Attendance has remained strong, and Max Verstappen's dominance in recent seasons has only amplified the event's domestic appeal. The circuit's organising body, however, has been clear that profitability without public funding is a limiting factor. F1's hosting fees have risen across the grid, and circuits without long-term government deals face mounting pressure to justify renewal.

The Dutch GP's exit also coincides with Formula 1's expansion into new markets, including a second U.S. race and talks over African and Asian venues. Older European circuits, particularly those with limited infrastructure or seasonal capacity, are increasingly vulnerable. Zandvoort's narrow layout and reliance on temporary facilities make it harder to compete with purpose-built modern circuits that offer year-round revenue streams.

Legacy of the Zandvoort return

The 2021 return of the Dutch GP was widely seen as a gamble. The circuit had not hosted F1 since 1985, and its tight, old-school layout raised questions about overtaking and race quality. Verstappen's home advantage, combined with vocal grandstands and a festival atmosphere, turned it into one of the calendar's most distinctive weekends. Commercially, it succeeded. Operationally, it required precision planning each year, from transport to crowd control.

NS's investment in temporary infrastructure for a single weekend is emblematic of that model. While effective, it is not sustainable long-term without either permanent upgrades or public subsidy. The decision to end on a high, rather than risk declining attendance or financial strain, reflects a pragmatic reading of Formula 1's evolving economics. For fans travelling in August, the focus will be on celebration rather than what comes next. For F1's European base, Zandvoort's departure is another signal that the sport's centre of gravity is shifting.