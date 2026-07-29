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What Verstappen really thinks about Antonelli's rookie season

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What Verstappen really thinks about Antonelli's rookie season

Max Verstappen has singled out Andrea Kimi Antonelli for praise, describing the 19-year-old Mercedes driver's championship-leading rookie season as "very impressive to watch". Speaking in the post-race FIA press conference following the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen acknowledged that Antonelli has emerged as the genuine title favourite heading into the summer break, despite pre-season expectations favouring his teammate George Russell.

Antonelli has won six Grands Prix in the first half of the season and holds a commanding lead in the drivers' standings. His rapid adaptation to Formula 1 has caught rivals off guard, with the Italian establishing himself as the dominant force within Mercedes from the opening rounds. Russell, widely tipped as a title contender before the season began, has been comprehensively overshadowed by his younger teammate.

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When asked to comment on the performances of other drivers, Verstappen did not hesitate. "I think Kimi, if you look at the front of the field, has done really, really well," Verstappen told reporters. "Very strong, very solid and the strongest in his team." The three-time world champion went further, framing Antonelli's season in the context of his age and the pressures of a debut campaign at Mercedes. "I think if he continues like this. Of course he's had some bad luck, so that's a bit unfortunate, but as a 19-year-old he's been rock solid so far. That's really very impressive to see, especially as an outsider."

Verstappen's own difficult season

Verstappen's comments carry weight given his own struggles this year. The Dutchman admitted his 2025 campaign has been far from straightforward, describing it as "a bit of a jungle" but insisting he is trying to enjoy the challenge where possible. "When the car is a bit nicer to drive, you can enjoy it a bit more, even if you don't usually do that," Verstappen said. "But that has more to do with other things, if your battery is empty for example."

Red Bull's competitive decline has been well documented, and Verstappen's willingness to publicly praise a rival underlines the scale of Antonelli's achievement. For a driver of Verstappen's stature to acknowledge another's dominance, particularly a rookie, speaks to the quality of Antonelli's first half-season. Verstappen concluded with a personal endorsement that went beyond professional respect. "Overall, he's performing very strongly. It's nice to see. He's a nice guy first of all and a very good driver, so that's a good combination."

What Antonelli's form means for Mercedes

Mercedes' decision to promote Antonelli directly from Formula 2 was met with scepticism in some quarters, particularly given the team's recent struggles to build a championship-winning car. The Italian's form has silenced those doubts. His six victories and consistency have vindicated team principal Toto Wolff's faith in the teenager, while also raising questions about Russell's status within the team. Mercedes now face a comfortable problem: managing two drivers with vastly different trajectories, one chasing a first title and the other still searching for his first win of the season.

Antonelli's lead heading into the summer break gives him breathing room, but half a season remains. Verstappen's praise is well-earned, yet the Dutchman knows better than most that momentum can shift quickly. Whether Antonelli can sustain his form through the pressure of a title run will define his rookie year, and potentially his career.

F1 News Max Verstappen Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Red Bull Racing

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Spain
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan Circuit Suzuka
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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United Kingdom Silverstone
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Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Mercedes
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