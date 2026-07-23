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Why Ferrari never tried to pair Lambiase with Hamilton

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Why Ferrari never tried to pair Lambiase with Hamilton

Ferrari never made contact with Gianpiero Lambiase about joining the Scuderia, and the reason may lie in a fundamental incompatibility between the engineer's direct communication style and Lewis Hamilton's expectations. Alex Brundle, speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, suggested that the veteran driver would not tolerate the blunt radio exchanges that have defined Lambiase's partnership with Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Lambiase's impending move to McLaren after 2027 represents a significant loss for Red Bull, ending one of the most effective driver-engineer relationships in modern Formula 1. The announcement earlier this year sent ripples through the paddock, with Red Bull confirming Tom Hart as Lambiase's replacement only last weekend. For a team already navigating internal turbulence, losing another key figure adds to the sense of erosion.

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Podcast host Tom Clarkson posed the question directly: why did Ferrari not pursue one of the sport's most respected race engineers when the opportunity arose? With Hamilton arriving at Maranello and the team rebuilding around the seven-time champion, the logic seemed obvious. Brundle's answer cut straight to the cultural divide.

Red Bull's uncompromising culture

Brundle outlined how Red Bull's system shapes its drivers from the junior categories upward. "If you look at the culture at Red Bull and how drivers are trained there, you see clearly from the feeder series what is expected of them," Brundle said. "Excellence is the norm, and then they progress step by step." That structure creates drivers who are conditioned to accept direct, sometimes harsh feedback without question.

Verstappen's ability to function within that framework, and even thrive under Lambiase's occasionally abrasive radio interventions, is no accident. "Only when you reach Max's level do you get a certain degree of freedom," Brundle explained. "But even then, Lambiase, despite the way Max works and communicates, still dares to tell him: 'This is childish. I don't think this is acceptable over the radio.'"

Hamilton's established boundaries

Brundle questioned whether Hamilton, who has spent his entire career managing his own environment and communication norms, would accept that dynamic. "I honestly can't imagine Lewis would accept this way of communicating over the radio," he said. "I think he would change the environment around him if that was the way of communicating."

The observation speaks to a broader truth about driver-engineer partnerships: technical skill alone does not guarantee success. Hamilton's longevity has been built in part on surrounding himself with voices that complement his approach, from his years with Peter Bonnington at Mercedes to his carefully curated inner circle. Lambiase's style, forged in Red Bull's high-pressure, hierarchy-driven structure, represents the opposite end of that spectrum.

McLaren's calculated gamble

McLaren clearly sees value in importing that directness, particularly as the Woking team seeks to sustain its resurgence. Whether Lambiase's methods translate outside the Red Bull ecosystem remains to be seen. Ferrari, meanwhile, has opted to retain continuity around Hamilton rather than risk destabilising a driver who, at 40, knows precisely what he needs to perform.

Brundle's assessment was binary: pairing Lambiase with Hamilton would either work brilliantly or fail completely. Ferrari, it appears, chose not to find out. As Red Bull recalibrates and McLaren positions itself for the next regulatory cycle, the decision underscores how personnel moves in Formula 1 are as much about psychology as they are about performance data.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Gianpiero Lambiase Ferrari Red Bull Racing

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GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,680
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  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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