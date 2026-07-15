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Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton's difficult final Mercedes year

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Ferrari boss reveals Hamilton's difficult final Mercedes year

Lewis Hamilton's relationship with Toto Wolff suffered significant damage during his final season at Mercedes, according to Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur. The Frenchman claims the seven-time world champion barely communicated with Wolff throughout 2024, relying instead on his long-standing engineering group to navigate what proved to be the most difficult campaign of his career. The revelations, published in Vasseur's biography En Piste, offer rare insight into the internal dynamics that defined Hamilton's fractured departure from the team with which he won six drivers' titles.

Hamilton announced his shock move to Ferrari in early 2024, ending a twelve-season partnership with Mercedes. While he signed off with two race victories, the underlying narrative was far more sobering. He finished behind George Russell across the full season and dropped outside the top six in the championship standings for the first time in his career, a statistical indignity that underscored just how far both driver and team had fallen from their dominant era.

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Vasseur describes breakdown in communication

Vasseur, who has known both Hamilton and Wolff for years, observed the deterioration firsthand during Hamilton's transition to Ferrari. "He had a particularly difficult season at Mercedes and during the year there was hardly any contact with Toto Wolff," Vasseur wrote. "Moreover, he regularly had to concede to George Russell in qualifying. What kept him going was the group of people he had worked with for ten years and with whom he won six world titles. Thanks to that familiar environment, he managed to get through that difficult period."

The lack of communication between driver and team principal at a team built on their partnership suggests deeper fractures than either party has publicly acknowledged. Wolff has previously spoken about the emotional complexity of Hamilton's departure, but the extent of the silence between them during the season itself had not been disclosed until now.

Defensive start at Ferrari compounded difficulties

Vasseur also detailed Hamilton's struggle to adapt to Ferrari during the early phase of his first season in red. The 40-year-old faced the dual challenge of mastering unfamiliar systems while competing against Charles Leclerc, who had spent years embedded within the Italian team's structure. "Everything was new for him: the language, the car, the software and even the systems that are comparable to Mercedes, but are called differently," Vasseur explained. "That meant he was constantly on the defensive, while Charles felt completely at home within the team."

The margin for error was unforgiving. When Leclerc sat three or four tenths off the pace, one additional tenth for Hamilton would drop him to seventh or eighth on the grid. Vasseur admitted Hamilton occasionally lost his way, though flashes of his underlying speed, such as in Mexico, confirmed the raw talent remained intact. "With a fresh start and a car he has worked on himself, he can make the difference again this season," Vasseur predicted.

Rebound season vindicates Ferrari move

That forecast has largely been validated. Hamilton has settled into Ferrari with a race win and multiple podium finishes, a marked improvement on the struggles of 2024. His relationship with Wolff also appears to have thawed. The Mercedes team principal congratulated Hamilton after his first Ferrari podium in China, and the pair shared a warm exchange after the Monaco Grand Prix, suggesting the professional distance that defined 2024 has given way to mutual respect once more.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Toto Wolff Frédéric Vasseur Mercedes Ferrari

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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