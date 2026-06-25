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Why Helmut Marko sees Hamilton's Ferrari form as perfect for F1

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Why Helmut Marko sees Hamilton's Ferrari form as perfect for F1

Helmut Marko believes Lewis Hamilton has breathed new life into Formula 1 through his resurgent form at Ferrari, describing the seven-time champion's climb to second in the standings as a dream scenario for the sport. Speaking from retirement, the former Red Bull Racing adviser told Kleine Zeitung that Hamilton winning races in a Ferrari represents "the perfect story" for Formula 1's global appeal.

Hamilton is enjoying his strongest run since joining the Scuderia earlier this year, with podium finishes in Monaco and Canada followed by an impressive showing in Spain. The Briton now sits second in the world championship, and Ferrari will bring a fresh power unit upgrade to Austria this weekend to sustain that momentum. For a driver who faced scepticism over his move from Mercedes, the turnaround validates one of the boldest career decisions in recent F1 history.

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Marko, who stepped away from his Red Bull role at the end of last season, now watches grands prix from his living room. The shift in perspective has given the 83-year-old Austrian a different lens on the sport he helped shape for two decades. "I watch the races now just as a fan on television. I consciously chose not to receive all the technical data anymore," Marko said. "Overall, the races are quite attractive, despite the complex engine regulations and all the systems around energy recovery."

Hamilton's Ferrari chapter as sport's ideal narrative

What stands out most to Marko is the symbolic weight of Hamilton's resurgence at Maranello. Ferrari remains the sport's most storied team, and Hamilton's quest for an eighth title in red carries a narrative potency few other storylines can match. "For Formula 1, this is obviously great news," Marko said. "If Lewis wins races in a Ferrari, then you basically have the perfect story. That's exactly the kind of scenario that only makes the sport stronger."

The comment reflects a broader truth about F1's commercial appeal. Hamilton's move to Ferrari was marketed as the ultimate marriage of driver legacy and team heritage, and early-season struggles threatened to undermine that script. His recent form, however, has restored the fairytale potential just as the championship enters its European phase. Ferrari has not won a drivers' title since Kimi Räikkönen in 2007, and Hamilton has not added to his tally since 2020. The stakes are clear.

Marko criticises FIA rule clarity

While Marko expressed satisfaction with the racing itself, he took aim at what he sees as regulatory inconsistency between the FIA and Liberty Media. "There needs to be more clarity and coordination between the different parties," he said. "Look at what happened in Monaco with the penalties, for example. That kind of situation makes the sport unnecessarily complicated. In football, the rules are clear and the goal always stays the same size. In Formula 1, it sometimes gets made far too complex."

Marko's critique echoes longstanding frustration within the paddock over stewarding decisions and the interpretation of technical regulations. Monaco saw several contentious penalties that shaped the race outcome, reigniting debates over procedural transparency that have followed the sport since the 2021 Abu Dhabi finale.

No paddock return for retired Red Bull architect

Despite his continued passion for F1, Marko insists he has no intention of returning to the paddock life that defined his career. "No, absolutely not. I always said that when I stop, I really stop," he said. "I enjoy watching the races at home and following everything calmly."

Only in retirement has Marko come to appreciate the physical toll of two decades at the top of team management. "Only now do I notice how much energy all that travel cost. When I was in the middle of it, I never stopped to think about it. Now I can enjoy the sport much more without all the obligations that come with it." As Hamilton and Ferrari build toward a potential championship challenge, Marko will be watching from a distance, content to let others manage the chaos he once orchestrated

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Helmut Marko Ferrari Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
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1
Mercedes
262
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Ferrari
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McLaren
141
4
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89
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
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10
Aston Martin
1
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Miami International Autodrome
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Gilles Villeneuve
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Monaco
Monte Carlo
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Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
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Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
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Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,648
  • Podiums 136
  • Grand Prix 239
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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Ferrari
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