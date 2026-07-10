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Why McLaren's equal-status policy may stop Verstappen joining

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Why McLaren's equal-status policy may stop Verstappen joining

The uncertainty creatMax Verstappen's potential move to McLaren for 2027 faces a significant philosophical barrier, according to Australian broadcaster Channel Nine. The four-time world champion reportedly insists on clear number one status at any team he joins, a demand that conflicts directly with McLaren's longstanding policy of equal treatment between its drivers. The clash in approach could scupper what would otherwise be one of the most logical destinations should Verstappen activate an exit clause in his Red Bull contract.

Verstappen's future has become a central subplot of the 2025 season as Red Bull's troubles with the RB22 continue to mount. Rear wing failures in both Austria and Britain cost him valuable points, intensifying speculation that the Dutchman could trigger a performance-related clause and leave the team that has delivered all four of his titles. McLaren represents one of the few top-tier options with a realistic vacancy timeline, tied directly to Oscar Piastri's contractual situation.

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Piastri holds a clause allowing him to leave if he sits outside the top five in the standings at the summer break. He currently occupies sixth, just 15 points adrift of fifth with two race weekends remaining before the deadline. His management has denied any decision has been made, though the margin remains tight following a difficult British Grand Prix where contact with Liam Lawson on the opening lap and a delayed front wing change relegated him to 11th.

Verstappen's number one demand clashes with McLaren culture

Channel Nine reports that Verstappen expects unambiguous status as the lead driver wherever he races, a position he has held at Red Bull since Daniel Ricciardo's departure in 2018. That expectation sits uncomfortably with McLaren's operational identity. Throughout 2024 and into 2025, the Woking team has maintained parity between Lando Norris and Piastri, refusing to impose team orders or hierarchical structures even as both drivers mounted separate title challenges this season.

The stance has defined McLaren's resurgence under team principal Andrea Stella, who has repeatedly stated that both drivers receive identical equipment, strategy priority based on track position, and freedom to race. Abandoning that philosophy for Verstappen, regardless of his status as a multiple champion, would represent a fundamental shift in the team's identity and risk alienating Norris, who has emerged as a title contender in his own right.

Piastri's future still uncertain despite denials

While Piastri's camp has pushed back against suggestions the Australian has already decided to activate his exit option, the mathematics remain precarious. A single non-finish or poor result in either Miami or Imola could leave him outside the top five when the break arrives, triggering the clause regardless of his intentions. His Silverstone weekend, compromised by Lawson's contact and a strategy miscue, illustrated how quickly circumstances can shift.

es a dual complication for McLaren. Losing Piastri would open a seat but losing him involuntarily, particularly after investing heavily in his development, would represent a significant setback. Replacing him with Verstappen might elevate raw performance, but would also fundamentally alter the team dynamic that has underpinned its return to competitiveness. Whether McLaren would compromise its equal-status model for a driver of Verstappen's calibre remains the central question. The answer will likely determine whether this move progresses beyond speculation.

F1 News Max Verstappen McLaren Red Bull Racing

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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