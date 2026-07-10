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Button's blunt advice: Verstappen must be selfish now

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Button's blunt advice: Verstappen must be selfish now

Max Verstappen should explore his options beyond Red Bull with ruthless focus, according to 2009 world champion Jenson Button, who believes the four-time champion's visible frustration signals a tipping point in his relationship with the Milton Keynes team. Speaking to Sky Sports, Button argued that Verstappen's management would be failing in their duty if they were not actively examining opportunities elsewhere, with Mercedes emerging as the most credible destination for a driver now operating in an unfamiliar and depleted environment.

Button's comments follow another dispiriting weekend for Verstappen at Silverstone, where a rear wing failure forced his retirement and Red Bull declined his request for a precautionary power unit change. The incident reignited speculation about the Dutchman's long-term future, particularly as the team's performance advantage has evaporated and internal stability has crumbled following a series of high-profile departures.

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"If Max's management aren't looking around at other teams, they're not doing their job properly," Button said. "They need to explore every possibility. I think there are two teams that would be interesting for him: McLaren and Mercedes, which is currently the benchmark in Formula 1."

Contracts no barrier in Formula 1

Button dismissed the notion that existing contractual commitments, including Verstappen's deal through 2028, would prevent a move if all parties saw mutual benefit. "Everyone is tied up somewhere, but in Formula 1 there's always a solution when both sides really want something," he said. The British driver, who navigated his own complex contract negotiations during his career, knows the sport's ecosystem rewards decisive action over loyalty when performance windows narrow.

What struck Button most was Verstappen's demeanour. "Max has looked extremely frustrated lately. He often tries to hide it with a smile, but I think deep down he's anything but satisfied with the situation." That frustration has become harder to conceal as Red Bull's technical problems have persisted through the first half of the season, with rivals closing in and the team's once-unassailable margin now eliminated.

Red Bull's shifting environment

Beyond the on-track struggles, Button pointed to the human cost of Red Bull's turbulent restructuring. Adrian Newey's impending departure to Aston Martin, combined with the exits of other senior figures who delivered Verstappen's championship success, has left the driver in what Button described as an increasingly isolated position. "A lot of the people he achieved success with have now left. That must feel strange. Everyone around him is new, and that can be quite lonely."

For a driver who thrived within Red Bull's tight-knit, Verstappen-centric structure, the loss of institutional memory and trusted voices represents a shift as significant as any aerodynamic deficit. Button's reading is that Verstappen, now 27 and with four titles already secured, has entered a phase where sentiment cannot outweigh ambition.

Mercedes the clear target

"If I were his management, I'd push hard for Mercedes," Button said. "Whether he's alongside Kimi Antonelli or George Russell doesn't really matter. Max is at a stage in his career where he needs to be ruthless. He must think of himself first and choose the place where he has the best chance of becoming world champion again."

Mercedes, currently leading the constructors' standings and showing consistent race-winning pace, represents the clearest path back to title contention. Button's advice reflects a broader truth about elite sport: windows close faster than they open, and Verstappen's prime years will not wait for Red Bull to resolve its structural and technical crises. Whether the Dutchman heeds that counsel will define the next chapter of his career.

F1 News Max Verstappen Jenson Button Red Bull Racing

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,500
  • Podiums 128
  • Grand Prix 240
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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