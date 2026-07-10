Giancarlo Fisichella believes Andrea Kimi Antonelli has a realistic chance of becoming Formula 1's youngest world champion after the Mercedes driver's extraordinary start to his rookie season. Antonelli leads the standings with five wins from his opening races, prompting his compatriot to declare that the 19-year-old can beat Sebastian Vettel's record if he maintains his current form and composure.

Antonelli became the first Italian to win a Formula 1 race since Fisichella's victory at the 2006 Malaysian Grand Prix when he triumphed in China earlier this year. He followed that breakthrough with four consecutive wins, establishing a commanding championship lead. Despite a difficult outing at Silverstone, Antonelli retains the top spot in the drivers' standings, setting up a potential record-breaking campaign.

For Fisichella, the wait for an Italian successor has been uncomfortably long. "Finally! I'm really happy about it, because twenty years is really too long," he told the Beyond the Grid podcast. "I'm really pleased with what he's showing so far. He's so smart and so fast. He's won five races and taken five poles in a row. That's truly amazing."

The scale of Antonelli's achievement

Fisichella put Antonelli's performance into perspective by comparing it to his own career. "I won three races in my entire career, in 231 Grands Prix," he said. "And he's already won five races when his career hasn't even reached thirty Grands Prix yet. So that's just magnificent."

The contrast is striking. Fisichella, a respected figure in F1 who drove for teams including Benetton, Jordan and Ferrari, took nearly a decade to reach three wins. Antonelli has eclipsed that total in less than half a season, underlining both his raw talent and the competitive advantage Mercedes has given him.

What stands between Antonelli and history

Vettel set the current benchmark in 2010 when he claimed his first world title aged 23 years, four months and eleven days. If Antonelli wins the championship this season, he would shatter that mark by a considerable margin. Fisichella believes the record is within reach, provided Antonelli manages the psychological demands of a title fight.

"I think he has a chance," Fisichella said. "He really has to look at it race by race. He must not put too much pressure on himself and concentrate like he has done in the last few races. Then he can also compete for the title. I'm really sure of that. Kimi, his face, he looks like some kind of baby, but when he closes his visor, it's really a different story."

The test of consistency

Silverstone offered a reminder that even the most promising campaigns can encounter turbulence. How Antonelli responds to adversity, manages pressure from rivals, and maintains his machinery over the remaining races will determine whether Fisichella's prediction comes to pass. Mercedes has provided a strong platform, but the burden of expectation now rests squarely on the teenager's shoulders. If he holds his nerve, F1's record books will require a significant rewrite.