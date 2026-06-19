Toto Wolff has issued a frank warning about Lewis Hamilton's title credentials after the Ferrari driver claimed his first victory for the Scuderia in Barcelona. The Mercedes team principal, who worked alongside Hamilton for over a decade at Brackley, says he would prefer not to fight his former driver for the championship because he knows exactly what the seven-time world champion is capable of when momentum shifts in his favour. With Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli's lead now down to 41 points following a retirement in Spain, Wolff believes the 2025 title race remains wide open.

Hamilton has looked increasingly comfortable in Ferrari red during recent weeks. After securing podium finishes in Monaco and Canada, the 40-year-old delivered his maiden Grand Prix win for the Italian team at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. The result came at a critical moment, with championship leader Antonelli suffering a rare mechanical failure that allowed Hamilton to claw back significant ground in the standings. With 15 races still to run, the mathematics favour neither driver decisively.

Wolff knows the danger signs all too well

Few people in the paddock understand Hamilton's psychological makeup better than Wolff. The Austrian oversaw six of Hamilton's seven world titles at Mercedes and has witnessed first-hand how the British driver can elevate his performance once he senses an opportunity. Speaking candidly about the threat posed by his former charge, Wolff admitted he would rather avoid a direct title fight with Hamilton altogether.

"I prefer not to fight with Lewis for the championship, because I know exactly what he is capable of," Wolff said. "As soon as he feels there is something to gain, he shifts up a level." The Mercedes boss added that he has seen the pattern repeat itself throughout their years together. "I have often experienced the Hamilton train suddenly starting to roll. Once that happens, it is exceptionally difficult to stop him."

Mercedes cannot afford missteps

Wolff refused to treat Antonelli's 41-point advantage as decisive, pointing to the volatility inherent in modern Formula 1. A single retirement costs 25 points at minimum, and with more than a third of the season remaining, the championship picture could shift dramatically across the European summer or during the flyaway races in the autumn. Antonelli's DNF in Barcelona served as a stark reminder of how quickly a comfortable lead can evaporate.

The Mercedes team principal stressed that his squad must now focus inward rather than obsess over Ferrari's resurgence. "We cannot afford any more retirements. We must continue to improve the car and the power unit, stay sharp strategically and perform flawlessly. Only in that way can we defend our position in the championship," Wolff said. The comment suggests Mercedes remains concerned about reliability, particularly given the demands of the upcoming triple-header format that resumes after the summer break.

Hamilton's momentum could define the season

For Hamilton, the Barcelona victory represents more than a symbolic breakthrough. After a difficult debut season at Ferrari in 2024, the Briton appears to have found the technical understanding and operational rhythm required to challenge for an eighth world title. His recent form suggests the transition period is over, and Ferrari's development direction is now playing to his strengths. Wolff's public acknowledgment of Hamilton as a title threat may prove prescient if the Scuderia can maintain its current trajectory through the second half of the season.

Mercedes now faces the prospect of defending against a driver who knows the team's methods, strengths and weaknesses intimately. Wolff's comments reflect a deeper concern that Hamilton's institutional knowledge, combined with Ferrari's improving package, could make the difference in a tight championship fight. With Antonelli still learning the pressures of leading a world championship campaign, experience may yet tip the balance in Hamilton's favour