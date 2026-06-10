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Why Wolff is warning Antonelli not to underestimate Russell

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Why Wolff is warning Antonelli not to underestimate Russell

Toto Wolff has accepted full responsibility for the Mercedes error that cost George Russell points in Monaco and issued a warning to championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli not to write off his teammate. Russell suffered his second consecutive pointless finish after a team miscommunication left a five-second time penalty unserved, triggering a drive-through that ended his podium hopes. The Mercedes team principal insists Russell remains one of the sport's elite drivers and will return to form once the operational mistakes stop.

Russell had fought back impressively during the race after a difficult qualifying session and appeared set for a podium finish before the penalty was applied. The sanction came after Mercedes failed to serve an earlier five-second penalty during a Safety Car pitstop, an error Wolff described as entirely the team's fault. The mistake compounded a difficult run for Russell, who had also been let down by the team in Montreal and has now dropped to third in the championship, 68 points behind Antonelli following the Italian rookie's dominant Monaco victory and Grand Slam.

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Wolff dismisses form concerns

Speaking after the race, Wolff rejected any suggestion that Russell's recent struggles reflect a drop in performance. The Austrian pointed instead to circumstance and internal failures that have masked his driver's true level. "Montreal should have been his race, but we let him down then too," Wolff told media. "Here as well, there was at least a podium in it if not for that mistake with the penalty. Over a full season, luck constantly changes sides. Sometimes everything comes together, sometimes nothing does."

Wolff added that questioning Russell's ability based on two difficult weekends misunderstands how Formula 1 operates. "This has nothing to do with George suddenly not being able to drive. In Formula 1, everything revolves around confidence in your car. If you have that feeling, you can be fast. You don't unlearn racing overnight, and you don't suddenly turn into a wonder driver either. We know exactly how good George is."

Team accepts communication breakdown

The Mercedes boss was unequivocal in accepting blame for the critical error that derailed Russell's race. While other drivers correctly served their time penalties during the Safety Car period, Russell was released back onto the track without the necessary instructions being executed. "That we didn't serve the penalty is one hundred percent our mistake," Wolff said. "We need to analyse how the communication went exactly and why it went wrong. Maybe we expected him to stay out, but ultimately you have to be on top of such situations as a team. We simply weren't."

Championship fight still open

Despite Antonelli's commanding 68-point lead and back-to-back victories, Wolff believes the season dynamic can shift quickly. Russell's recent run without points has dropped him behind his rookie teammate in the standings, but the team principal sees the gap as temporary rather than structural. "We need to stay calm, analyse the data, and understand why some weekends are more difficult," Wolff said. "I couldn't wish for a better driver pairing. I don't doubt for a second that George will come back strongly and that both drivers will deliver us many more victories."

The message serves as both public support for Russell and a subtle reminder to Antonelli that momentum in Formula 1 can reverse as quickly as it builds. Mercedes will need both drivers firing if they are to maintain their position at the front, and Wolff's confidence in Russell suggests he expects the operational errors, not driver quality, to be the variable that changes in the coming races

F1 News George Russell Toto Wolff Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,120
  • Podiums 26
  • Grand Prix 158
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, United Kingdom
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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