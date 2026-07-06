Stefano Domenicali has indicated Formula 1 is working to reinstate at least one of the two Middle East races cancelled earlier this season, with a decision expected before the summer break. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix were scrapped at short notice following escalating military tensions in the region, but the F1 CEO told Sky Sports at Silverstone that the series is exploring options to fill the gap left by the cancellations, provided safety conditions can be met.

The calendar was redrawn in late winter after US and Israeli strikes on Iran triggered a wave of retaliatory attacks across the Gulf. Bahrain was among the territories affected, forcing the sport to abandon two of its most lucrative events. With tensions appearing to ease, Domenicali's comments suggest the commercial imperative to recover lost revenue is now competing with the operational complexity of adding a race mid-season.

Safety first, but urgency clear

"I really hope we can meet all the conditions, the safety of all our people is of course paramount, so that we can go there," Domenicali told Sky Sports. He stopped short of confirming either Bahrain or Saudi Arabia would return, adding that any announcement would come "at the right time and under the right circumstances."

The most feasible slot on the current calendar falls between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix in September. Inserting a race there would create a gruelling triple-header across three continents, testing the logistical limits of teams already stretched by a 24-race season. Neither Bahrain nor Saudi Arabia has been publicly ruled out, though the former is considered more straightforward given its established infrastructure and closer ties to F1's operational base in Europe.

Decision deadline looms

Domenicali acknowledged the window for action is narrowing. "I think we need to take the opportunity to recover one of the missed races before the summer break starts," he said. The break begins at the end of this month, leaving F1 management with a matter of weeks to assess security intelligence, coordinate with local authorities, and secure team agreement. The FIA would also need to ratify any calendar change, a process that typically requires advance notice to avoid contractual disputes.

The September slot would also require rapid mobilisation of broadcast, hospitality, and freight logistics. Teams have already committed resources based on the existing schedule, and any late addition would strain budgets and personnel rosters alike.

Year-end contingency planning

Should security conditions deteriorate rather than improve, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi could also come under threat. Domenicali confirmed F1 is working on contingency plans, with Portugal's Portimão circuit widely seen as the likeliest replacement. The Algarve track last hosted a Grand Prix in 2021 and remains FIA Grade 1 certified.

"It is the job of a good organiser to ensure that plans are on the table," Domenicali said. "If we are talking about the end of the year, then a decision must be made by mid-September."

The situation underscores the fragility of F1's business model in volatile regions. While Middle Eastern races contribute significant hosting fees, they also expose the championship to geopolitical risk that cannot be insured against or easily mitigated. Whether Domenicali can secure a safe return to the Gulf, or must pivot to European alternatives, will shape both the 2025 calendar and the sport's longer-term strategy in the region.