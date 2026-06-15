Stefano Domenicali has delivered a public endorsement of Fernando Alonso, describing the two-time world champion as essential to Formula 1 and expressing hope the Spaniard continues racing for years despite his current struggles at Aston Martin. The F1 CEO insisted that even at 44, Alonso remains capable of fighting at the front if given competitive machinery, framing him as one of the sport's irreplaceable figures at a time when retirement speculation and transfer rumours swirl around the veteran.

Domenicali's comments arrive as Alonso endures one of the more difficult campaigns of his later career, with Aston Martin falling away from the front of the midfield and the driver publicly linked to both retirement and a potential return to Alpine. Yet the Italian was unequivocal in his assessment of Alonso's enduring value, both on and off the track.

"We need heroes in this sport," Domenicali said. "That's why I hope Fernando continues for a very long time. If he gets a competitive car, I believe he still has everything it takes to compete at the top." The statement reflects not just admiration but a commercial reality: Alonso's global fanbase and decades-long narrative arc remain potent assets for a championship increasingly focused on storytelling and legacy drivers.

Respect for Alonso's mental resilience

Domenicali acknowledged the discomfort of watching a driver of Alonso's calibre struggle with uncompetitive equipment. "I have enormous respect for Fernando and I know what he's capable of. That's why I find it difficult to see him struggling like this," he admitted. "At the same time, I also know he's mentally very strong and always keeps fighting."

The remarks carry weight given Domenicali's history with Alonso during their overlapping years at Ferrari, where the Spaniard came agonisingly close to a third title in 2010 and 2012. Domenicali witnessed first-hand Alonso's ability to extract performances from cars that had no business competing for championships, a trait the F1 CEO clearly believes remains intact.

Still capable of proving doubters wrong

Domenicali went further, arguing that Alonso's current struggles are a function of machinery rather than declining ability. "If he gets the right car, I'm convinced he can show again why he's such an exceptional driver," he said. "His dedication and mentality are still at the highest level. He just needs a project that gives him that opportunity."

Whether Aston Martin can provide that project remains unclear. The Silverstone-based team has regressed since its strong start to 2023, and while owner Lawrence Stroll continues to invest heavily in infrastructure and personnel, the on-track results have not followed. Alonso's contract runs through 2026, but the Alpine rumours suggest not everyone is convinced he will see it out.

A future Domenicali does not want to contemplate

Domenicali made clear he is in no hurry to see Alonso retire. "I don't really want to think about the day Fernando stops. That moment doesn't need to come anytime soon for me," he said. "I hope he remains on the grid for many more years and keeps doing what he does so well."

For Alonso, the public backing from the sport's chief executive will register as validation during a season that has tested his resolve. Whether it translates into the competitive opportunity Domenicali believes he deserves depends on decisions yet to be made, by Aston Martin, by Alpine, or by the driver himself. What is clear is that Formula 1's leadership still sees him as central to the grid's identity, even as younger champions stake their own claims