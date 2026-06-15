user icon
icon

Why F1 boss wants Alonso to race for years to come

<< Return to the news list
Why F1 boss wants Alonso to race for years to come

Stefano Domenicali has delivered a public endorsement of Fernando Alonso, describing the two-time world champion as essential to Formula 1 and expressing hope the Spaniard continues racing for years despite his current struggles at Aston Martin. The F1 CEO insisted that even at 44, Alonso remains capable of fighting at the front if given competitive machinery, framing him as one of the sport's irreplaceable figures at a time when retirement speculation and transfer rumours swirl around the veteran.

Domenicali's comments arrive as Alonso endures one of the more difficult campaigns of his later career, with Aston Martin falling away from the front of the midfield and the driver publicly linked to both retirement and a potential return to Alpine. Yet the Italian was unequivocal in his assessment of Alonso's enduring value, both on and off the track.

More about Fernando Alonso Aston Martin's new offer to keep Alonso from Alpine move

Aston Martin's new offer to keep Alonso from Alpine move

Jun 15
 Why Briatore's Aston Martin visit has the paddock talking

Why Briatore's Aston Martin visit has the paddock talking

Jun 16

"We need heroes in this sport," Domenicali said. "That's why I hope Fernando continues for a very long time. If he gets a competitive car, I believe he still has everything it takes to compete at the top." The statement reflects not just admiration but a commercial reality: Alonso's global fanbase and decades-long narrative arc remain potent assets for a championship increasingly focused on storytelling and legacy drivers.

Respect for Alonso's mental resilience

Domenicali acknowledged the discomfort of watching a driver of Alonso's calibre struggle with uncompetitive equipment. "I have enormous respect for Fernando and I know what he's capable of. That's why I find it difficult to see him struggling like this," he admitted. "At the same time, I also know he's mentally very strong and always keeps fighting."

The remarks carry weight given Domenicali's history with Alonso during their overlapping years at Ferrari, where the Spaniard came agonisingly close to a third title in 2010 and 2012. Domenicali witnessed first-hand Alonso's ability to extract performances from cars that had no business competing for championships, a trait the F1 CEO clearly believes remains intact.

Still capable of proving doubters wrong

Domenicali went further, arguing that Alonso's current struggles are a function of machinery rather than declining ability. "If he gets the right car, I'm convinced he can show again why he's such an exceptional driver," he said. "His dedication and mentality are still at the highest level. He just needs a project that gives him that opportunity."

Whether Aston Martin can provide that project remains unclear. The Silverstone-based team has regressed since its strong start to 2023, and while owner Lawrence Stroll continues to invest heavily in infrastructure and personnel, the on-track results have not followed. Alonso's contract runs through 2026, but the Alpine rumours suggest not everyone is convinced he will see it out.

A future Domenicali does not want to contemplate

Domenicali made clear he is in no hurry to see Alonso retire. "I don't really want to think about the day Fernando stops. That moment doesn't need to come anytime soon for me," he said. "I hope he remains on the grid for many more years and keeps doing what he does so well."

For Alonso, the public backing from the sport's chief executive will register as validation during a season that has tested his resolve. Whether it translates into the competitive opportunity Domenicali believes he deserves depends on decisions yet to be made, by Aston Martin, by Alpine, or by the driver himself. What is clear is that Formula 1's leadership still sees him as central to the grid's identity, even as younger champions stake their own claims

F1 News Fernando Alonso Stefano Domenicali Aston Martin

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
262
2
Ferrari
190
3
McLaren
141
4
Red Bull Racing
89
5
Alpine F1
60
6
Racing Bulls
38
7
Haas F1
21
8
Williams
11
9
Audi
2
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

ES Fernando Alonso 14
  • Country Spain
  • Date of b. Jul 29 1981 (44)
  • Place of b. Oviedo, Spain
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.71 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Aston Martin
Show full profile
show sidebar