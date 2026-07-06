Max Verstappen's retirement at Silverstone has opened the door to a potential Red Bull departure, with the four-time world champion now mathematically eliminated from finishing in the top two of the championship before the summer break. That threshold, according to widespread reports, is the trigger point for performance-related exit clauses embedded in his contract. Verstappen sits seventh on 76 points, 78 adrift of second-placed George Russell with two rounds remaining before the August shutdown.

The retirement came at the end of a fraught weekend in which Verstappen qualified a disappointing seventh, called for sweeping setup changes that Red Bull declined to implement, and then spun out while battling through the field following a pitlane start. The rear wing failure that caused the spin was confirmed by the team, but Verstappen's post-race mood suggested the mechanical issue was not the only problem. He told Dutch media he wanted "nothing to do with the team for a while", and sources close to both parties confirmed the two sides are fundamentally at odds over technical direction.

How the contract clause works

Verstappen's contract, signed in 2022 and running through 2028, contains performance-based exit windows that have been the subject of intense speculation since Red Bull's form collapsed early this season. The most credible version, repeated across multiple outlets, stipulates that Verstappen must be in the top two at the summer break to remain contractually bound. With 78 points required from a maximum of 68 available across the Belgian and Hungarian rounds, that condition is now impossible to meet.

The Silverstone weekend was especially costly because the sprint format offered a maximum of 34 points. Had Verstappen finished both races on the podium, the gap would still be unbridgeable. Red Bull's decision not to make the setup changes he requested after qualifying proved critical, the team opting to protect what remained of its parts allocation rather than chase performance.

Verstappen has been linked to McLaren in recent weeks, with senior paddock figures suggesting exploratory dialogue has taken place. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella declined to comment when asked directly in Austria, a non-denial that fuelled further rumours. Verstappen has repeatedly stated his preference to finish his career at Red Bull, but the relationship has visibly strained as the RB21 has failed to deliver on development promises made over the winter.

The situation bears an eerie resemblance to mid-2025, when Verstappen's future was similarly in doubt amid internal turbulence at Red Bull. He confirmed his commitment to the team ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, then embarked on a late-season surge that salvaged the constructors' championship. Whether history repeats depends not only on Verstappen's decision, but on whether Red Bull can produce a car worthy of his talent before the clause window expires.

What happens next

Verstappen has refused to discuss his future publicly since Monaco, citing ongoing dialogue with Red Bull senior management. Christian Horner insisted after Silverstone that the team remains "fully aligned" with its lead driver, but sources within the Milton Keynes factory admit morale is fragile. Helmut Marko, Verstappen's long-time advocate within the organisation, has been noticeably quiet in recent weeks.

Activating the clause does not guarantee Verstappen will leave, only that he legally can. The next fortnight will determine whether Red Bull can repair the relationship, or whether the sport's most dominant driver in a generation begins plotting an exit from the team that made him a champion.